With worsening air pollution across Delhi-NCR, upscale housing societies in Gurugram are spending lakhs of rupees on anti-smog guns, rooftop sprinklers and specialised water-spraying vehicles to control dust and smog within their premises. From misting systems on high-rise rooftops to treated wastewater being used for sprinkling, residential complexes are introducing their own pollution-control measures.

At Central Park Resorts in Sector 48, where four-bedroom apartments cost Rs 20 crore and above, autorickshaws and e-rickshaws with a special spray are spraying fine water mist along internal roads. Anti-smog guns are also being operated all day on rooftops.

ALSO READ: Bullets Found On Ground, Vehicle: Gurugram Man Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Gurugram, Seatbelt On At Rising Homes, Sector 92, the RWA have paid Rs 2.5 lakh to connect its sewage treatment plant (STP) to a sprinkler network which sprays treated water on the green belts and open spaces. This has been up and running for the last four years, with the spray timings stepped up after Diwali.

Vipul Greens has anti-smog guns, roof sprinklers and dust-suppression units around the trees. Their sprinklers have been on all day since Diwali. Central Park Resorts, which has also invested Rs 8 lakh in water-sprinkling systems for each tower, runs the anti-smog guns every hour from 4 am onwards for 15 minutes. Gurugram AQI Remains In Poor To Very Poor Category According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) data, Gurugram's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345 on November 7, dropped to 288 on November 8, and rose again to 345 on November 9. It was recorded at 324 on November 10.

The worsening air quality has also affected outdoor activities in residential complexes, with several societies reporting fewer residents using walking tracks and open spaces. ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes Under Post-Diwali Smog: How Bad Is Air Quality In Other Cities? Check AQI Levels In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Gurugram Five Construction Sites Sealed In Gurugram In addition, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has sealed five construction sites in Gurugram for breaching the dust-control rules, three of which are in Udyog Vihar. Inspectors are checking construction sites for required barricading, dust screens and covered building materials. Increased monitoring is taking place at locations where construction activity has been ceased under the GRAP. Much of this focuses on residents questioning why housing societies should make their own investments in pollution-control measures while area-wide pollution is something civic agencies are responsible for.