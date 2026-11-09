Jagran Correspondent, Gurugram: A day after Diwali celebrations, a young man was shot dead inside his car on Monday in Sidhrawali village in Gurugram. The incident came to light after local residents noticed a car parked for a long time, checked inside, and found his body in the driver's seat. The car had bullet marks and empty shell casings around it, suggesting he was shot at close range.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of the same village, Sidhrawali, under the Pataudi area who was found dead sitting in a car on Monday. According to jagran.com, his body was found in the driver's seat of a car parked near the foot overbridge close to the village bus stand. Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, inspected the crime scene, and initiated an investigation.

Bullet marks found on car According to preliminary information, Deepak was sitting in the car wearing his seatbelt. Bullet marks were found on the car, while several empty shell casings were also found scattered nearby. Authorities said it looked like a crime scene, and it is suspected that the assailants fired at Deepak while he was seated in the car. However, the exact time of the incident and the identity of attackers remain unclear at this moment.

( Jagran.com ) The car was reportedly parked on the roadside for a long time. When the car did not move for quite a while, locals grew suspicious. When they went closer and checked, they found the young man's body lying in the driver's seat. Following this, the police were informed. The police arrived at the scene, initiated an investigation, and collected evidence from the spot.

Initial information also suggests a possible link between the deceased and criminal activities. However, no official confirmation has been made by the police so far. ALSO READ: Faridabad: Man Threatened Singapore-Based COO At Police Station, Shot Him 9 Times Hours Later; Arrested Police are investigating, scanning CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas, and investigating all aspects related to the incident. ( With inputs from Dr. Om Prakash Adlakha )