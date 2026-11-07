- Singapore-based COO Paramjeet Dhankhar shot dead in Faridabad.
- Neighbor Monu Sharma killed him over parking, dog dispute.
- Murder happened hours after open threat at police station.
Jagran Correspondent, Faridabad: Paramjeet Dhankhar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a Singapore-based FTP software firm, was shot dead outside his Sector 21C residence in Faridabad by his neighbour Monu Sharma over a long-standing dispute over a parking space and dog defecation. The shooting took place hours after Monu issued an open death threat at a police station.
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Open Threat At Police Station Before Shooting
The dispute escalated on Saturday morning when Paramjeet objected to Monu's dog defecating in his parking spot. Both sides went to the Ankhir police station to settle the matter.
During the discussion, Monu threatened Paramjeet in front of the police, saying, "I won't leave you alive until tonight." The police considered it a casual threat and did not take Monu into custody or give security to Paramjeet.
Accused Fired 16 Rounds
Around 9:00 PM that night, Monu called Paramjeet down to the parking lot under the pretext of talking. Paramjeet went downstairs with his son, Shaurya. After a brief interaction, Monu pulled out two pistols and opened fire.
Monu fired 16 shots, hitting Paramjeet nine times and killing him on the spot. He also fired at Shaurya, who managed to save his life by running into the house and locking himself inside a bathroom. Monu then fled with his family before being arrested by the police.
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Dispute Over Parking And Dog
Paramjeet lived on the first floor of house number 641, and Monu lived on the third floor. Paramjeet's friend Gajraj stated that Monu regularly parked his cars in Paramjeet's parking area.
The issue worsened two months ago after Monu bought a German Shepherd. Monu's domestic help repeatedly let the dog defecate in Paramjeet's parking space, which led to frequent fights between them.
Accused's Criminal History
Surajkund Police Station In-charge Prahlad said that Monu, alias Mohan Sharma, has a past criminal record. He was previously jailed in a GST evasion case and had an assault case filed against him at the Dabua police station.
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Based on Shaurya's statement, police registered a murder case against Monu Sharma and his brother Sonu. Police also recovered three pistols and 100 bullets from Monu's bag.
Paramjeet lived with his elderly parents. His father is a retired Indian Navy Captain. To look after his parents in Faridabad, Paramjeet worked on a schedule where he spent 15 days in Singapore and 15 days in India. He even had turned down a company transfer offer to Australia to stay close to his family.