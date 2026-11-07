Jagran Correspondent, Faridabad: Paramjeet Dhankhar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a Singapore-based FTP software firm, was shot dead outside his Sector 21C residence in Faridabad by his neighbour Monu Sharma over a long-standing dispute over a parking space and dog defecation. The shooting took place hours after Monu issued an open death threat at a police station.

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Open Threat At Police Station Before Shooting

The dispute escalated on Saturday morning when Paramjeet objected to Monu's dog defecating in his parking spot. Both sides went to the Ankhir police station to settle the matter.

During the discussion, Monu threatened Paramjeet in front of the police, saying, "I won't leave you alive until tonight." The police considered it a casual threat and did not take Monu into custody or give security to Paramjeet.

Accused Fired 16 Rounds

Around 9:00 PM that night, Monu called Paramjeet down to the parking lot under the pretext of talking. Paramjeet went downstairs with his son, Shaurya. After a brief interaction, Monu pulled out two pistols and opened fire.