While most companies mark Diwali with sweets, gift hampers, or the usual bonus, a textile merchant in Surat decided to do something far more memorable. Ramswaroop Munde, who runs Mahadev Cloth Centre in Sudama Chowk, Varachha, handed each of his 20 employees a cash bonus of over Rs 1 lakh, reported Jagran.com.

He didn’t just hand over envelopes. Munde arranged thick bundles of notes on decorated puja platters and asked the employees' wives to present them. The sight of those loaded trays left the staff completely stunned and overjoyed. ALSO READ: Surat Festive Rush: Udhna Station Overcrowded As 15000 Bihar, UP-Based Migrant Workers Head Home; 3 Lakh More Expected Platters Had Notes Ranging From Rs 10 To Rs 500 The platters held crisp new notes in every common denomination- Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500. Several workers were moved to tears as they accepted the unexpected gift, a clear thank-you for the effort they put in all year.

ALSO READ: Railway Track Explosion In Rajasthan: Close Call As Blast Hits Shortly After Train Passes, ATS Launches Probe Why Did The Merchant Offer Such Unusual Gift? Munde later explained that he doesn’t see his staff as just employees. “They are like family members,” he said. He believes their hard work and loyalty are the real reason his business has done well, and he wanted them to enjoy Diwali without fretting over household expenses. He added that the bonus was meant to help them shop for the festival and celebrate freely with their families.

View this post on Instagram Video Goes Viral On Social Media Clips of the staff receiving the cash-filled platters quickly spread on Instagram and Facebook. People online have been full of praise for the Surat trader’s big-hearted gesture and the respect he showed his workers. A few even joked that they wanted the shop’s address so they could apply for a job next year.