State Bureau, New Delhi: The 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) is set to take place from November 14 to 27 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together more than 3,500 domestic and international exhibitors under the theme "Development and Heritage".

Spread across 17 halls covering over 1,00,000 square metres, the fair will feature participation from 32 states and union territories and 11 foreign nations. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the fair on November 13. ALSO READ: Chhath Marred By Railway Delays As Tejas, Amrit Bharat Among Several Trains Hit, Heavy Congestion At Patna Junction Startups, ODOP, And Global Participation Take Centre Stage A major highlight of IITF 2026 is the dedicated Hall of Inspiration in Hall 14, which will house around 600 startups showcasing innovations across deep tech, agritech, drones, space technology, healthcare, and edtech. Alongside technology, traditional handicrafts, cuisine, and cultural heritage from 21 states will be showcased at the One District One Product (ODOP) pavilion.

On the domestic front, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have been named Partner States, while Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will participate as Focus States to showcase their local industries, tourism potential, and development roadmaps. Internationally, exhibitors from 11 countries, including Thailand, Iran, Ghana, Nepal, Afghanistan, the UAE, Turkiye, China, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, will participate. Food Courts, Digital Zone, and Cultural Performances Beyond trade and business, visitors can explore over 90 food outlets serving diverse Indian and international cuisines, alongside a new digital entertainment and educational zone titled Playvers@Mandapam. The fair will also host 87 cultural programmes across seven venues, featuring classical and folk music alongside live performances by renowned artists such as Hariharan, Salim-Sulaiman, Manganiyar Seduction, and Prithvi Gandharva. While entry to most cultural shows is included in the fair ticket, tickets for select performances will be available on BookMyShow.

IITF 2026: Schedule, Ticket Booking, and Entry Guidelines The first five days of the fair, from November 14 to 18, are strictly reserved for B2B (business-to-business) visitors. Doors will open to the general public from November 19 to 27. Daily operating hours are scheduled from 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM, though entry for general visitors will close at 5:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Diwali Pollution May Have Been 49% Higher; Why Did Air Quality Monitoring Stations Stop Showing Actual Data Tickets can be purchased online, via the official IITF mobile application, and across 55 designated Delhi Metro stations. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are eligible for free entry on non-business days upon presenting a valid government-issued ID. To ensure a smooth experience amid heavy footfall, expected to surpass last year's record of nearly 18 lakh visitors, according to ITPO Chairman and Managing Director Jawed Ashraf, authorities have arranged dedicated shuttle services, parking facilities, and pickup points for cabs and auto-rickshaws alongside the Delhi Metro. (With Inputs From Jagran.com)