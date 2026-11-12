How often do we come across someone travelling 3,000 kilometers just to teach? Proving that knowledge has no boundaries, Ali Ashqar left Kerala to bring education and new opportunities to children in a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district near the India-China border. The 28-year-old chose to work in a remote corner where everyday life is an uphill battle because of the poor roads, frequent landslides, and unreliable electricity. Currently teaching at NSCBAV School, with 102 students, Ali is expanding the educational horizon by working with parents, teachers, and local communities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the_holy_sinnerr🌻 (@ashqar.rdr) Ashqar’s story gained widespread attention after videos of children celebrating Onam at the school went viral on social media. One of the videos even gained around five million views, prompting a special share from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow, Mumbai Airport, Mayor's Office Receive Fresh Bomb Threat; Security Agencies On Alert

Why Did Ali Choose A Remote Village School? Ali travelled across several parts of the country throughout his educational journey. He did his graduation in Kerala and pursued a master’s degree in Punjab. After completing his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree in Puducherry, Ali went on to work in Kashmir also. Driven by the love of both travelling and education across the country, he eventually found his way to Arunachal Pradesh. While he was pursuing his Master of Education (M.Ed.) studies at a university in Shi-Yomi district between 2022 and 2024, he grew familiar with the region and subsequently began working at a school in Karo.

Through a non-governmental organisation (NGO), he joined the NSCBAV Karo as a language teacher. Despite its remote location and lack of electricity and internet, Ali chose to teach the students. According to The New Indian Express, the school was even struggling to operate, prompting the government and an NGO to intervene around the time Ashqar joined.

Since then, the situation has improved, with 102 students enrolled currently. Beyond being a regular classroom teacher, Ali’s responsibilities extend to creating a more engaging learning environment for students. View this post on Instagram A post shared by the_holy_sinnerr🌻 (@ashqar.rdr) Ali Ashqar Vial Onam Celebration The school’s Onam celebration in 2026 became the major talking point online. Aiming to broaden students’ cultural horizons, Ali, along with other teachers, introduced Malayalam songs, traditional food, and customs associated with the Kerala festival. The programme featured dance performances lasting nearly eight minutes. Along with popular social media tracks and Tamil songs, students performed to Malayalam folk and film songs. Teachers wore sarees and mundu, while students dressed in gal, a traditional outfit worn by the local community. Furthermore, for a traditional flower arrangement associated with Onam, children and teachers collected flowers from homes across the village, according to Manorama Online. Banana leaves were also used for decorations and the festive meal.

Kiren Rijiju Shares Viral Onam Video Ali told The New Indian Express: "Onam is a celebration where people come together regardless of religion or background. I wanted the children to understand that spirit of different traditions coming together and the sense of togetherness it carries,” explaining why he wanted the children to experience the festival. Following an encouraging response online, one clip got around five million views. Rijiju shared a video, bringing further attention to the school and students’ performances.

The school also hosted a traditional Onam sandya featuring classic dishes like rice, sambar, and payasam. However, arranging the feast was cumbersome since key ingredients and supplies had to be brought in from shops 200 kilometres away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by the_holy_sinnerr🌻 (@ashqar.rdr) “I Want The Outside World to See These Children” For Ali, the virality of the Onam clip opened doors to introduce the outside world to the children, who are living in a geographically isolated region. Excited by the response online, the students have asked him to make regular videos of their activities and post them. Aiming to provide better educational resources, Ashqar now wants to install smartboards and establish at least one fully equipped smart classroom at the school. Also Read: UP Polls: Mayawati Failed To Consolidate Dalit-Muslim Vote In 30 Years; Opportunities And Challenges For Azad-Owaisi Pact