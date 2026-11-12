Mumbai was placed on high alert on Thursday after a fresh bomb threat email warned of explosions at multiple locations across the city, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Mayor's Office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa and a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch.

According to an official as cited by PTI, the email was received at 10.52 am and addressed to PNB's Mumbai Zonal Office, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) at Cuffe Parade and the bank's Zaveri Bazar branch in south Mumbai.

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The subject line warned of a bomb blast at a PNB branch at 1.11 pm. The message also mentioned November 27 and December 31, along with threats targeting multiple locations.

Apart from the airport and the Mayor's Office, the email named Mahalaxmi Stadium and Bachchan's Juhu residence. It also referred to Khalistan and an organisation calling itself the 'Khalistan National Army'.

The authenticity of the threat and the identity of the sender have not yet been established, the official said.

The latest email comes amid a series of bomb threats targeting prominent locations in Mumbai in recent weeks. On November 6, another threat email named the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange, Worli Racecourse and Bachchan's residence, Jalsa.

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Earlier, on October 23, an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi threatened attacks at the Mayor's Office, Bachchan's bungalow and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Police searches following the earlier threats did not uncover anything suspicious. Authorities are investigating the latest email to establish its source and credibility.