Jaipur Murder Case: The Rajasthan Police claimed to have solved the gruesome murder of a 25-year-old history-sheeter in Jaipur on Wednesday. Hours after the crime, police arrested four accused: Anish Golya, Kamlesh, Dinesh Nitharwal, and Yuvraj Chaudhary, in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Vijay Bajia, in the Kardhani police station area of Jaipur.

Bajia was chased by a group of assailants in a vehicle, who rammed his car to stop him before chasing him on foot and hacking him to death on Wednesday night. #WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Police arrests 4 individuals, Anish Golya, Kamlesh, Dinesh Nitharwal, and Yuvraj Chaudhary, in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Vijay Bajia, in the Kardhani police station area of Jaipur https://t.co/QpeHVbU3N6 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: Jaipur: Men Ram Fortuner With Pickup Truck, Chase Driver, Then Strike Him In Skull With Axe What Was The Motive Behind The Murder? West Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Kiran said there was a long-standing enmity between Bajia and the accused since 2019, when Bajia murdered the father of one of the main suspects, Anish. This long-standing feud had led to several previous confrontations, creating a persistent atmosphere of tension, he added.

"On November 11, at nearly 8 pm, an incident occurred in the Ravan Gate area - under the jurisdiction of the Kardhani police station - in which Vijay Bajia, a history-sheeter from the Jobner police station area, was murdered. Unidentified assailants rammed his vehicle with a 'camper', dragged him out, and killed him by striking him multiple times with an axe. We have arrested the primary suspects, who are also visible in a viral video of the incident," Kiran said.

ALSO READ: Jaipur Cafe Owner Ambushed, Brutally Assaulted With Iron Rods By Bike-Borne Men; CCTV Video Goes Viral SHOCKING AND DISTURBING! In Jaipur, Rajasthan, a man was brutally murdered after 4–6 attackers allegedly intercepted his car in the middle of the road and attacked him with stones, sticks and an axe. The most disturbing part? Bystanders reportedly recorded the horrific incident instead of intervening. What is happening to humanity? Have we become so insensitive that we watch someone being killed and simply take out our phones to record? 💔 #RajasthanNews #Jaipur — Crow Dhillon 🦢 (@CrowDhillon8) November 12, 2026 The deceased was identified as Vijay Bajia, a resident of Jobner, who was facing several criminal cases. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Kiran said Bajia was travelling from Jobner to Jaipur in an SUV when four to six assailants in a Camper vehicle intercepted him in Jagdamba Nagar. The attackers rammed their vehicle into Bajia's car, forcing him to stop. He got out of the vehicle and tried to escape, but the assailants chased him and attacked him with sticks and other sharp-edged weapons. The assault lasted around five minutes, after which the attackers fled in their vehicle.

Bajiya sustained serious injuries and was taken to Kanwatia Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was shifted to the mortuary. (With Agencies Inputs)