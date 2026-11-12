Centre asked internet providers to block 129 illegal betting websites this year based on Rajasthan and Allahabad High Courts' orders. News agency Reuters reported that those court orders were fake, prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter.

Court precedents generated using artificial intelligence have caused concerns among judges. The Supreme Court in July set aside a tribunal's orders that relied on non-existent judgments.

ALSO READ: Mahadev App Case: Ravi Uppal Arrested In Dubai Days After Chandrakar's Extradition; CBI, ED Move To Extradite Him

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued two website-blocking directions on July 21 and September 2 -- both available on its website as part of its routine uploads. Both directives came attached with emailed copies of purported court orders from the High Courts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh ordering the removal of dozens of websites.