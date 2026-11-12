- 129 betting websites blocked due to fraudulent court orders.
- Rajasthan, Allahabad High Courts confirm orders were fake.
- Police investigating forgery and potential AI generation of documents.
Centre asked internet providers to block 129 illegal betting websites this year based on Rajasthan and Allahabad High Courts' orders. News agency Reuters reported that those court orders were fake, prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter.
Court precedents generated using artificial intelligence have caused concerns among judges. The Supreme Court in July set aside a tribunal's orders that relied on non-existent judgments.
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The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued two website-blocking directions on July 21 and September 2 -- both available on its website as part of its routine uploads. Both directives came attached with emailed copies of purported court orders from the High Courts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh ordering the removal of dozens of websites.
What HCs Said On Reports Linked To Fake Order
The news agency reported that it found neither court order appears in the courts' online registration records. After questions from the news agency, the Rajasthan High Court's registrar said in an email that the order bearing its name "appears to be fraudulent" and did not exist on its server. The court did not elaborate.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court found its order was fake and filed a police complaint on November 6. Police case documents showed that an investigation against unknown persons has been initiated for alleged forgery and cheating.
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"It is fake. It is not a genuine order from the High Court of Allahabad," Ghanshyam Yadav, a senior state cybercrime official, said, adding that no arrests had been made.
It is not clear how the fake orders that affected 129 websites featuring gambling were generated. It is suspected that AI was used to create fake orders.
The government's telecoms department, which issued the two takedown directives and sent the court orders to internet providers, did not respond to Reuters queries.
(With Reuters' Inputs )