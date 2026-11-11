A Pakistani-made fairness cream flagged by regulators in several countries over toxic ingredients has surfaced in cosmetic markets in Bhopal, prompting a police investigation into its supply network. The product, sold under the brand name 'Goree', is reportedly available at local shops, e-commerce websites and social media platforms despite earlier warnings over its mercury content.

The cream is being sold for Rs 150 to Rs 800 in Bhopal, including at shops in Chowk Bazaar, a major cosmetic market in the city. Its availability has raised questions about how the product is entering Madhya Pradesh and reaching consumers despite restrictions and regulatory alerts.

Bhopal Police are investigating its supply chain, including the people bringing the cream into the country, distributing it to retailers and selling it through online platforms. ALSO READ: Bhopal Shocker: Man Slits Throats Of Mother, Wife And Two Children At Home, Dies By Suicide At Railway Track From Skin Whitening To Toxic Exposure: What Tests Found The main issue is the presence of mercury in the product at levels many times higher than those tolerated in cosmetics. Mercury content in the cream was found to be 5,700 parts per million (PPM), whereas the safe limit is below 1 PPM, dermatologist Dr Prerna Sharma told India Today. Another report quoting lab tests put the mercury level at 5,000 PPM and also mentioned the existence of lead.

Mercury, which is a toxic heavy metal, can be absorbed by the body when exposed to the skin for a long time. It can cause damage to the kidneys, brain and nervous system. Lead can also be dangerous. Dr Sharma said mercury impacts a pigment in the skin, melanin, and affects the colour of skin. This can result in lighter skin, but it does not mean that it's good for your skin. The skin colour may revert back when you stop the product, she said.

How The Cream Is Allegedly Reaching Madhya Pradesh The police are investigating the route of supply through Maharashtra. Citing police sources, reports said the cream was reaching Madhya Pradesh via Amravati and Nagpur and then moving further through Khandwa and Burhanpur.

The investigation into the product follows a report that it was still being sold in Maharashtra - where the product is also banned - although the product had already been restricted there. The product had reportedly caused kidney damage in more than 18 women in the state.

Vishwas Kailash Sarang MP Vishwas Kailash Sarang has said that he will ask the police and related departments to look into the matter. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Singh said the police were looking into how Pakistani-made products were reaching Indian markets despite trade restrictions. Investigators are working to identify suppliers, intermediaries and retailers involved in the distribution. Goree Cream Has Faced Regulatory Warnings Abroad The concerns surrounding Goree are not new. New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe issued a warning in December 2021 against using Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, Goree Day and Night Beauty Cream Oil Free, and Golden Pearl Beauty Cream after laboratory tests detected mercury and lead.

The US Food and Drug Administration has also listed Goree Cosmetics and its Goree Beauty Cream in an import alert, citing earlier findings of mercury in the products. ALSO READ: Bhopal's Sagar Multispecialty Hospital Performs Complex Heart Surgery Without Cutting Breastbone; Patient Discharged In 4-5 Days In the Philippines, Goree products have faced regulatory warnings over safety and approval concerns. A 2025 public health advisory flagged products from the company over regulatory compliance and labelling requirements. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's Not of Standard Quality list also records Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene as non-compliant for mercury content and misbranded. With the product now reportedly available in Bhopal, investigators are examining how it has reached local shops and online marketplaces, and whether a wider distribution network is operating across state borders.