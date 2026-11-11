A 24-year-old man from Bengaluru was allegedly drugged and strangled by his mother, her partner and four others in Karnataka's Belagavi district after he objected to their relationship, police said. Investigators are also examining a possible property dispute as another motive behind the alleged murder conspiracy.

The victim, Vijay Narayan, was a resident of RT Nagar, Bengaluru. His mother, Meena Narayan, 44, was a beauty parlour manager and had allegedly fallen in love with Rakesh Parashuram Jamuni, 34, a Maharashtra driver.

According to police, Vijay repeatedly objected to the relationship, leading to arguments at home. Meena and Rakesh allegedly conspired to eliminate him, believing his opposition was an obstacle to their relationship.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Faces Police Complaint In Bengaluru Over 'Misleading, Fake News' On RSS

Soft Drink Laced With Sleeping Pills, Vijay Strangled

As part of the alleged plan, Rakesh brought Vijay from Bengaluru to Belagavi on November 1, on the pretext of showing him the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations.

Police said Rakesh and his associates allegedly gave Vijay a soft drink mixed with sleeping pills. After he became drowsy and lost consciousness, the accused allegedly strangled him inside a car using a Karnataka flag.

His body was subsequently dumped in a roadside drain along the service road of National Highway 48 near Belagavi, police said.

The body was discovered by Malamaruti police on November 3. The deceased was initially unidentified, and investigators began examining the case to establish his identity and determine the circumstances of his death.

Call Records Help Police Uncover Alleged Conspiracy

The probe gathered steam after police analysed call detail records of the mobile phones of Vijay and the accused. The call records led police to backtrack and find the alleged link between those involved.