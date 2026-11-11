- Bengaluru man drugged, strangled by mother and her partner.
- Victim objected to relationship; property dispute also probed.
- Six adults arrested, one juvenile detained in Belagavi.
A 24-year-old man from Bengaluru was allegedly drugged and strangled by his mother, her partner and four others in Karnataka's Belagavi district after he objected to their relationship, police said. Investigators are also examining a possible property dispute as another motive behind the alleged murder conspiracy.
The victim, Vijay Narayan, was a resident of RT Nagar, Bengaluru. His mother, Meena Narayan, 44, was a beauty parlour manager and had allegedly fallen in love with Rakesh Parashuram Jamuni, 34, a Maharashtra driver.
According to police, Vijay repeatedly objected to the relationship, leading to arguments at home. Meena and Rakesh allegedly conspired to eliminate him, believing his opposition was an obstacle to their relationship.
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Soft Drink Laced With Sleeping Pills, Vijay Strangled
As part of the alleged plan, Rakesh brought Vijay from Bengaluru to Belagavi on November 1, on the pretext of showing him the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations.
Police said Rakesh and his associates allegedly gave Vijay a soft drink mixed with sleeping pills. After he became drowsy and lost consciousness, the accused allegedly strangled him inside a car using a Karnataka flag.
His body was subsequently dumped in a roadside drain along the service road of National Highway 48 near Belagavi, police said.
The body was discovered by Malamaruti police on November 3. The deceased was initially unidentified, and investigators began examining the case to establish his identity and determine the circumstances of his death.
Call Records Help Police Uncover Alleged Conspiracy
The probe gathered steam after police analysed call detail records of the mobile phones of Vijay and the accused. The call records led police to backtrack and find the alleged link between those involved.
Meena recognised the body as her son on November 4. The police interrogated Meena later and found that she was complicit in the conspiracy with Rakesh and his accomplices.
Belagavi Police Commissioner Prakash Nikam said the investigation revealed that Vijay's objections to the relationship had led to repeated disagreements with his mother. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and the involvement of the other accused.
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Property Dispute Also Under Investigation
Apart from Vijay's opposition to the relationship, investigators are examining a possible property-related motive.
According to reports, Meena's husband died about a year ago, after which the family's three houses in Bengaluru were transferred into the names of Meena and Vijay. The properties were reportedly generating rental income.
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Police are looking into whether Meena allegedly wanted to become the sole legal heir to the properties and marry Rakesh. The possible financial motive remains part of the investigation.
Six Arrested, Juvenile Taken Into Custody
Police have arrested six adults in connection with the case. They have been identified as Meena Narayan, Rakesh Jamuni and his associates Sachin Kamble, Manoj Kamble, Tammanna Kamble and Eknath Kamble.
A juvenile, reportedly related to Rakesh, has also been taken into custody. Police are searching for another suspect believed to have been involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway.