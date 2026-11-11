Amul has increased milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective Thursday, November 12, citing a sharp rise in input costs. Consumers will have to pay more for milk as the dairy major revises rates amid tightening milk supplies and rising procurement costs.

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, has increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by approx. 4-5% in major milk-selling variants/packs in our markets across India, effective from 12th Nov 2026. The price of our largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk with 3% milk fat has been increased by only Rs 2 per litre (3.3% increase) and Amul Gold Milk with 6% milk fat by Rs 4 per litre (5.5% increase). — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026 Earlier, Mother Dairy, one of the largest milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR had announced a price hike of Rs 2-4 per litre. The revised rates will come into effect from November 12. The company said the increase in milk procurement prices paid to farmers had forced it to partially pass on the higher raw material costs to consumers. Mother Dairy returns 75-80 per cent of its revenue from milk sales to farmers.

The price revisions come at a time when milk prices generally remain relatively stable during the flush season, when milk production and availability typically improve. However, the latest hikes point to growing supply constraints in the dairy sector. ALSO READ: Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Full Cream, Toned And Cow Milk Rates Revised By Up To Rs 4; Check New Rates What Amul Said On Milk Price Hike In a statement on Wednesday, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said it had increased prices of fresh pouch milk by 4-5 per cent across major variants and packs in India, effective November 12, 2026.

"The price of our largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk with 3 per cent milk fat has been increased by only Rs 2 per litre (3.3 per cent increase) and Amul Gold Milk with 6 per cent milk fat by Rs 4 per litre (5.5 per cent rise)," GCMMF said.

GCMMF said its member unions had increased procurement prices paid to farmers by 4-5 per cent over the last one year, adding that a similar revision would further support farmers. It highlighted that 80 per cent of the revenue collected from consumers through the Amul cooperative structure is returned to 36 lakh milk producers. A major portion of the increase in retail milk prices will go back to milk producers, encouraging them to increase milk production, GCMMF said. Amul Milk Price Hike From Tomorrow: Check Revised Rates Milk Category / Variant Price Hike Previous Rate (Per Litre) New Rate (Per Litre) Toned Milk (Amul Taaza) Rs 2 Rs 60 Rs 62 Full Cream Milk (Amul Gold) Rs 4 Rs 72 Rs 76 Full Cream Buffalo Milk (6.5% fat) Rs 6 Rs 80 Rs 86 Cow Milk (Mother Dairy benchmark) Rs 3 Rs 62 Rs 65 Double-Toned Milk (Mother Dairy benchmark) Rs 2 Rs 54 Rs 56