Kanpur/New Delhi: The Chauri Chaura Express, bound for Gorakhpur, derailed while departing from Kanpur Central railway station on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, four coaches went off the tracks at Platform 7. No casualties have been reported so far. The incident occured at a time when lakhs of passengers are travelling via Kanpur to reach Bihar and Jharkhand ahead of Chhath festival.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: The Chauri Chaura Express, bound for Gorakhpur, derailed while departing from Kanpur Central railway station. Four coaches went off the tracks at Platform 7. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. https://t.co/HsAifUFAfe — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026 #WATCH | Kanpur, UP: The Chauri Chaura Express, bound for Gorakhpur, derailed while departing from Kanpur Central railway station. Four coaches went off the tracks at Platform 7. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. https://t.co/Rr59SgSLSf — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026 5 coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed today Earlier today, the locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125) derailed at Digaru Railway Station in Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam. No injuries or casualties were reported, according to Northeast Frontier Railway. The derailment occurred at around 6:54 am. Northeast Frontier Railway said all passengers were safe and were being transported to their destinations by an alternative train. Relief and rescue operations have also been launched.

ALSO READ: 'Emergency Brakes Not Working': Video Captures Man Screaming As Kolkata–Sairang Express Derails Near Guwahati A local resident who reached the spot after hearing about the incident said he saw six coaches derailed near the railway station. “I was out for my morning walk when I heard about the accident. I rushed to the spot, which is around 500 metres from Digaru Railway Station. When I reached the site, I saw that six coaches had derailed. There have been no reports of casualties,” the resident said.

Brake failure suspected The resident alleged that the train may have suffered brake failure and said several houses were located near the accident site. “We have heard that the train suffered brake failure. There were several houses nearby, but fortunately, no one was harmed,” he said. Demanding accountability, the resident calling for action against those responsible for the incident said, “An engine's brakes failed even in this age of technology; this is a very big deal. We want to ask the Railway Ministry, all the officers of NF Railway of Maligaon; we want to ask them, what is this? Don't you check it? This must be investigated, and those responsible should be punished. This is our demand.”