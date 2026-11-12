A horrifying incident has unfolded in Faridabad's Sector 21C, where a former corporate executive was shot and killed over a minor dispute. Three videos have now surfaced of the murder, showing victim Paramjit saying that the dispute between them was over. However, accused Monu Sharma continued firing. The victim ran for cover, fleeing the gate, but the attacker pursued him, firing bullets in the middle of the street.

CCTV footage released on Wednesday shows Monu taunting Paramjit, saying, "Have you seen what a widow looks like?" When his son interrupted, Paramjit cut him short, scolding him. After a heated exchange, the accused said, "You have so much faith in God, come, I'll take you to God." He then opened fire at Paramjit, killing him with nine bullets riddled in his body.

What police investigation found

According to the police investigation, the accused neighbour and the victim's family had a long-standing dispute over vehicle parking.

There was also a dispute regarding the pet dog defecating in the shared area. On the night of the incident, a heated argument broke out between the two parties, after which the accused opened fire with his licensed pistol.

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The CCTV footage shows the accused, Mohan alias Monu Sharma, open fire on Paramjit Dhankhar after a four-minute argument. When the victim tried to escape, the attacker chased him and shot him several more times. Even after Paramjit fell to the ground, the accused continued firing.