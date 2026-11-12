In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman lost her left arm after she was allegedly molested and pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station on November 4. The Bhayandar Railway Police have arrested a 53-year-old man after examining CCTV footage and booked him for attempted murder.

According to NDTV, the woman lost her left arm and received 16 stitches on her head after she was allegedly pushed off a Mumbai local train for resisting the "bad touch" by a fellow passenger. The incident has once again raised concerns about women's safety on local trains.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, a resident of Wakipada in Naigaon East. He is reportedly suffering from cancer.

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What Happened?

The woman had boarded a local train travelling from Borivali to Virar on November 4. She was allegedly pushed off the train at Naigaon station.

According to her complaint, the accused started touching her inappropriately, which she described as "bad touch".

The woman threw her slipper at him, leading to an argument.

Other passengers tried to intervene, but the accused allegedly abused the woman and threw his slipper at her.

The argument continued even after the train reached Naigaon station. The accused allegedly pushed her off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches, NDTV reported.

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As she tried to climb back onto the platform, the train started moving, and her left arm got caught under its wheels. She suffered severe injuries and lost her arm near the elbow.

A police officer and other passengers helped her get back onto the platform.

The accused allegedly took advantage of the confusion and fled the spot. He was arrested a few hours later.

Speaking to NDTV from her hospital bed, the woman said, "I was on my way to Naigaon. I had boarded the train at Borivali. As we were approaching Naigaon station, a man - the one who was touching me inappropriately - began to molest me. I confronted him. Even after I got off the train, he continued to touch me inappropriately. I asked him, 'Don't you have a mother or sister at home?' Yet, he persisted in molesting me,"