A chilling incident of an attack on a gangrape survivor after five months of persistent threats has brought the law and order of the state and impunity of criminals into question. A gangrape survivor in Bihar's Begusarai district was thrown off the roof of a building, causing a serious head injury, the police said.

The attack came five months after she was gangraped by five accused. Her family has now alleged that the latest attack was an arm-twisting tactic by the gangrape accused, who they alleged were threatening her to compromise and end the case.

Cartridge-like object found from private part after gangrape In March this year, some of the several men entered her home and tried to gangrape her. A June report by India Today cited her husband saying that they looted the house and fled after the gangrape attempt failed.

ALSO READ: Bihar Horror: Minor gang-raped, paraded with shaved head; six detained On June 11, the woman had stepped out of her house to relieve herself but was attacked by five men. They gagged her and locked her husband inside a room. The accused then allegedly raped and physically assaulted her before abandoning her near her house.

During her treatment after the crime, a cartridge-like object, a stone and a piece of wood were retrieved from her private parts, according to police. After the gangrape, the woman and her family faced continued pressure and threats for compromise. All five accused were arrested in the case. According to a report by NDTV, the threats continued, and no action was taken by the police to address their concern even as the family reached out to the police, but no action was taken on their complaint.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Woman Raped In Front Of Husband While Returning From Gig Near Patna, Two Arrested The fresh attack, the family said, was part of the threat. The two men allegedly entered her house on Monday, took her to the terrace and threw her off the roof, leaving her critically injured. On her complaint, the police have arrested one accused, her neighbour, while a hunt was on for the other.