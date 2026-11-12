In a major development, security forces arrested a man and recovered two hand grenades from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday. The suspect was apprehended from the Baderkote forest area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir, PTI reported.

The man has been identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi. One hand grenade was recovered from his possession, while another was found hidden in the forest based on information given by him.

An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg police station, and further investigation is underway to find out the source of the explosives, their intended use and whether the accused has any links to terrorist activities.

The incident comes a day after an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The attackers opened fire on the personnel, injuring three of them. The CRPF personnel fired back, forcing the attackers to flee.