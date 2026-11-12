- Two hand grenades recovered in Baramulla, one man arrested.
- Bodies of two missing SPOs found in Kishtwar with weapons missing.
- Incidents follow Kulgam terror attack injuring three CRPF personnel.
In a major development, security forces arrested a man and recovered two hand grenades from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday. The suspect was apprehended from the Baderkote forest area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir, PTI reported.
The man has been identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi. One hand grenade was recovered from his possession, while another was found hidden in the forest based on information given by him.
An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg police station, and further investigation is underway to find out the source of the explosives, their intended use and whether the accused has any links to terrorist activities.
The incident comes a day after an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The attackers opened fire on the personnel, injuring three of them. The CRPF personnel fired back, forcing the attackers to flee.
ALSO READ: Kulgam Terror Attack: 3 CRPF Personnel Injured As Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire; Area Cordoned Off
One of the injured personnel was in a slightly serious condition. All three were admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, for treatment. A search operation was also launched to track down the attackers.
ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Manhunt For Terrorists Who Attack CRPF Jawans In Kulgam
In another incident, the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were found in the higher reaches of Dachhan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday. Their service weapons were also missing, raising suspicion of a possible terror angle.
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The two SPOs were identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45). They were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police and were based in Kiyar village in Dachhan.
The recovery of the two SPOs' bodies and the attack in Kulgam have put security forces on high alert. A massive search operation has been launched in the region.