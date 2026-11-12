Kolkata-Mumbai Flight: A passenger was arrested in connection with an incident involving a hijacking note found on Air India flight AI 2772 (Kolkata–Mumbai), on Thursday. The accused was apprehended and handed over to the NSCBI Airport Police Station, said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.

HT reported that the accused's handwriting was matched with that of the hijack threat note. Airport authorities arrested him as he was scheduled to fly to Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Moved To Isolation Bay At Kolkata Airport After Hijack Threat Note Found

#UPDATE | In connection with yesterday's incident involving Air India flight AI 2772 (Kolkata–Mumbai), one passenger was apprehended and handed over to the NSCBI Airport Police Station: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026

Hijack Threat To Kolkata-Mumbai Air India Flight

The development came a day after a hijack threat to a Mumbai-bound Air India flight before take-off on Wednesday morning that prompted security officials to park the aircraft in an isolation bay of the airport in Kolkata. However, the statutory checks turned out to be a hoax.

Security agencies were put on alert after a threat note was spotted on the flight at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Before takeoff, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC), after which airport authorities activated security protocols.