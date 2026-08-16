Jagran Correspondent, Varanasi: The Varanasi Police have arrested Kamlesh Rai, the man whose gun's accidental fire at the airport left two staff members injured. On the complaint of airport employee Sunil Kumar Singh, the police have registered a case against Kamlesh Rai under sections 125A (causing simple hurt by negligence; imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 5,000 or both) and 125B (causing grievous hurt; imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 10,000) of the IPC. He is being interrogated.

A recommendation will also be made to revoke his arms license. According to police, the pistol had two cartridges in its magazine, while one was in the chamber. In addition, Kamlesh Rai had 19 cartridges in his bag. Meanwhile, questions have been raised about handling weapons amid strict regulations. BCAS to probe matter The government on Sunday stated that the matter is being probed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). As per BCAS and aviation regulations, passengers are required to disclose their weapons to the airline counter or security personnel upon entering the terminal.

Passengers are not permitted to remove, unlock, or handle their weapons in the general or check-in areas of the terminal. A separate strong room is required for this purpose, which is not available at Varanasi Airport. ALSO READ: Varanasi Airport Scare: Passenger's Pistol Goes Off During Security Check; 2 Employees Injured The process of unloading and technical inspection of licensed weapons is carried out at a designated secure location by trained security personnel or NCC-trained and qualified personnel. After inspection and formal paperwork, the weapon is completely unloaded, placed in a secure lockbox, and transported to the aircraft's cargo hold. It is not permitted to carry the arms in a cabin bag. Security lapse during I-Day strictness under scrutiny Police are investigating whether the gunfire was accidental or whether the prescribed security procedures were not followed during the weapons check. The airport administration and related security agencies will also be held accountable.

According to protocol, unloading and security checks of weapons are the responsibility of trained security personnel (CISF/screeners). So why was the passenger asked to remove the magazine in the open near the counter?

Such a procedure, with a large crowd near the X-ray/check-in counter, represents a serious lapse. Had the bullet struck a passenger, a major accident could have occurred.

This incident also raises questions about the extent to which the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) set for the safety of the airport's in-house and airline staff are being followed on the ground. Who is Kamlesh Rai? Rai, a resident of Ramgarh in Jeyanpur, Azamgarh, and his wife, Sushma Rai, arrived at the airport around 10:45 AM to fly to Mumbai on an Air India Express flight (flight number IX-1810). He was carrying a licensed pistol and cartridges, and had already declared these details at the airport as per regulations.

Weapons and documents were being processed at the airline counter and during security checks. Kamlesh Rai, instructed by security personnel, was removing his pistol's magazine before depositing it. It was at that moment that the trigger was pulled accidentally, firing a round. The bullet struck airport employee Suman Kumari in the thigh, while shrapnel struck Rohit Raj's hand.

ALSO READ: 'Lungi Dance, Coffee, Bath': Varanasi Thief Spends 4 Hours Chilling Inside Showroom Before Stealing Bike | WATCH CISF personnel immediately detained Rai. Rai owns a hotel business in Mumbai and is associated with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. He has served as a municipal councillor four times, and his wife has served as a municipal councillor twice. Currently, their elder son, Ritesh Rai, is a municipal councillor, while their younger son, Yatnesh Rai, is a doctor.

Their father, Kedarnath Rai, and mother, Usha Rai, live in the village. Usha Rai is also the village Pradhan.