A licensed pistol accidentally went off during security checks at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Sunday morning, leaving two airport employees injured. A female staff member suffered a bullet graze on her leg, while the bullet also grazed a male employee.

The incident occurred when 55-year-old Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, arrived at the airport at approximately 9:45 AM to board an Air India Express flight to Mumbai. He had a licensed pistol which was supposed to be sealed and deposited for safekeeping inside the aircraft's cockpit.

During this time, it is necessary to remove the magazine from the weapon. Airlines charge a fixed fee for this. Rai was removing the pistol's magazine when the trigger was pressed, causing the gun to fire. Security agencies have detained him and begun questioning him.

“Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway,” ANI quoted Varanasi Airport Director.

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Passenger Detained, Investigation Underway

The unexpected firing startled the airport, and soon after, Rai was apprehended by the security forces and questioned on the circumstances that led to the firearm going off.

The two affected employees of the airport were rushed to New Laxmi Trauma Centre, where they received treatment. The police are investigating the cause and circumstances of the accidental firing.