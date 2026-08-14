A woman passenger allegedly created a ruckus at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Thursday after an IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical snag.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms. The footage shows the woman engaged in a heated argument with airport staff and allegedly damaging airport equipment following the flight cancellation.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Flight With 224 Passengers Suffers Engine Failure Mid-Air; Chennai Airport Declares Full Emergency

VIDEO:

Passengers at Bhubaneswar Airport were left stranded after an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 2:35 PM was reportedly cancelled at around 5:30 PM, several hours after the scheduled departure time, yesterday.



They were not given timely information about the cancellation and,… pic.twitter.com/pGXPT8FOP3 — Srikanth Bhalaji (@SBhalaji94) August 14, 2026

In the video, the woman could be seen shouting “mera bacha bimar hai (My child is sick)” at the airport staff and throwing a keyboard on the floor. The footage shows the woman standing on the check-in conveyor belt with the airport staff telling her to get off the belt. Along with the woman, other passengers could also be seen demanding answers about the cancellation from the staff.

Airport Authority Files Complaint

According to a complaint filed by airport authorities at Airfield Police Station, the woman, identified as Mamoni Kharat, was scheduled to travel on IndiGo flight 6E 7352. The incident took place around 6 pm in the departure lounge in the presence of CISF personnel, IndiGo officials and Airports Authority of India (AAI) staff.