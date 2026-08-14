- Woman created ruckus at Bhubaneswar Airport after flight cancellation.
- Allegedly damaged airport equipment worth Rs 49,000.
- Airport authorities filed complaint against passenger Mamoni Kharat.
A woman passenger allegedly created a ruckus at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Thursday after an IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical snag.
The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms. The footage shows the woman engaged in a heated argument with airport staff and allegedly damaging airport equipment following the flight cancellation.
ALSO READ: IndiGo Flight With 224 Passengers Suffers Engine Failure Mid-Air; Chennai Airport Declares Full Emergency
VIDEO:
Passengers at Bhubaneswar Airport were left stranded after an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 2:35 PM was reportedly cancelled at around 5:30 PM, several hours after the scheduled departure time, yesterday.— Srikanth Bhalaji (@SBhalaji94) August 14, 2026
They were not given timely information about the cancellation and,… pic.twitter.com/pGXPT8FOP3
In the video, the woman could be seen shouting “mera bacha bimar hai (My child is sick)” at the airport staff and throwing a keyboard on the floor. The footage shows the woman standing on the check-in conveyor belt with the airport staff telling her to get off the belt. Along with the woman, other passengers could also be seen demanding answers about the cancellation from the staff.
Airport Authority Files Complaint
According to a complaint filed by airport authorities at Airfield Police Station, the woman, identified as Mamoni Kharat, was scheduled to travel on IndiGo flight 6E 7352. The incident took place around 6 pm in the departure lounge in the presence of CISF personnel, IndiGo officials and Airports Authority of India (AAI) staff.
AAI officials alleged that the woman damaged a computer monitor, keyboard and passport-swiping machine during the altercation, causing an estimated loss of Rs 49,000.
ALSO READ: IndiGo's Dubai-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Rajkot After Smoke Scare; All 194 Passengers Safe
BPIA authorities have urged the police to take appropriate legal action against the passenger and recover the cost of the damaged equipment.
Netizens React To The Viral Incident
Reacting to the incident, a user said, “This is pathetic behaviour, and ground staff has nothing to do with this. She is on the cellphone and shouting; is that going to change anything? Such passengers should be banned from flying. Sometimes, it happens; chill, madam.
Another said, “Worst experience with Indigo. It happens every day with Indigo Services.”