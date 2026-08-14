A bizarre theft case has emerged from Varanasi, where a thief allegedly spent more than four hours inside a motorcycle showroom before fleeing with a bike worth Rs 4.71 lakh. What makes the incident unusual is that the accused reportedly danced, drank coffee and even took a shower inside the showroom before carrying out the theft.

CCTV footage of the entire incident has now surfaced on the internet and has gone viral. In the video, the man can be seen entering the showroom and dancing to the hit Bollywood song 'Lungi Dance.'

According to the officials, the man remained in the motorcycle showroom premises for a period of four and a half hours. During this time, he reportedly prepared and drank coffee, took a shower, dried his clothes and continued dancing to the music.

Varanasi: A thief spent 4 hours inside a bike agency, made coffee, took a bath, danced to music, and even dried his clothes before fleeing with the manager’s ₹4.70 lakh KTM bike😭💀 pic.twitter.com/6C5cdMOhnM

After hours in the showroom, the accused allegedly made his way to the store manager's KTM motorcycle, which costs nearly Rs 4.71 lakh, and escaped while riding the bike. The incident reportedly occurred in the Manduadih police station area in Varanasi.

Varanasi Police have launched an investigation into the unusual theft. In a post on X on Thursday, August 13, DCP Varun Zone Commissionerate said that an FIR had been registered at Manduadih Police Station under relevant sections.

Police said necessary action is being taken as part of the ongoing investigation.

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Netizens React

Reacting to the incident, a user said, “A reel-maker turned thief, or a thief discovering reels? Either way, that man has turned content creation into a crossover episode.” Another said, “That's what everyone is looking for in their jobs: enjoy what you do. Or is he an ex-employee?”