Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi | The main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, has left no stone unturned to make the 'Ram temple donation theft' issue bigger against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Time will tell how much the BJP will be affected due to the theft of offerings at the Ram Temple.

Earlier, the construction of the historic Ram temple failed to yield electoral benefits for the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. ALSO READ: Ram Temple CEO Interviews Begin, 18 Candidates Shortlisted; Announcement Likely By September 2 Even when the student movement was the focus of political debate, Akhilesh Yadav-led SP prominently raised the issue of the theft of Ram temple offerings for 19-20 days during the entire monsoon session of Parliament. They attempted to corner the government through consecutive agitation on the premises of the Parliament.

SP Likely To Make 'Donation Theft' A Poll Issue In UP Elections After the adjournment of the monsoon session of the Parliament, the way the SP Parliamentary Party donated the donations collected from the opposition MPs to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, Delhi, sends a clear message that although SP chief Akhilesh Yadav may have maintained distance from the Ram Temple till now due to the compulsion of secular politics, but in the 2027 assembly elections, he wants to make a dent in the BJP's vote bank by giving some base to his 'soft Hindutva' politics with the help of the donation theft row.

ALSO READ: Pappu Yadav Under Scrutiny: Complaint Filed Against Purnea MP Over Parliament Protest In Saffron Dress The deadlock in the monsoon session of Parliament was fueled by a united opposition. Opposition parties supported each other on almost all issues, but maintained focus on their own primary agendas. While the Congress party was vocal about the student protests, the Samajwadi Party prioritised the Ram Temple offering theft issue.

SP Likely To Use Donation Theft Issue Against BJP's Hindutva Since the issue is related to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh in a few months, the Samajwadi Party sensed the relevance of the subject in the upcoming polls. Now, Akhilesh's party is set to use the issue to counter the clean image of Uttar Pradesh's saffron-clad Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his strict law and order, and the BJP's Hindutva agenda.

SP MPs repeatedly placed donation boxes in front of Parliament's Makar Dwar and held placards demanding answers from the government on the theft of Ram Temple offerings. Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad was often seen protesting with a donation box on his head. Opposition MPs, including SP members, also donated.

On July 31, Pappu Yadav, an independent MP supported by the Congress from Bihar, arrived dressed as a saint and, along with SP MPs, staged a dramatic demonstration of fund theft. ALSO READ: Badrinath Donation Theft: Prime Accused Pramod Nautiyal Confesses; SIT Awaits Missing DVR Report On Wednesday, Akhilesh, Prof. Ramgopal Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and other members protested by placing donation boxes, water, milk, sacks, etc on the premises of the Parliament. SP MPs Donate Rs 2,15,490 To Delhi Hanuman Temple Meanwhile, after the monsoon session ended, Awadhesh Prasad, Dharmendra Yadav, Akshay Yadav, Aditya Yadav, Devesh Shakya, Ruchi Veera, Rajiv Rai, and others went to Connaught Place and donated Rs 215,490 and two silver coins. The receipt read "SP Parliamentary Party."

SP MP Anand Bhadoria stated that this donation was collected from opposition MPs during the monsoon session. He said this is not an election issue for the SP, but his party wants to take it to the public. The public will seek answers from the BJP, he added.