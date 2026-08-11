Ram Janmabhoomi CEO Interview: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated two-day interviews in Ayodhya to appoint its first full-time Chief Executive Officer. A high-powered selection panel is evaluating 18 shortlisted candidates out of 5,200 initial applicants. The candidates reached Ayodhya late Monday night and arrived at the temple’s Pilgrim Facilitation Centre on Tuesday morning under strict confidentiality guidelines. The trust decided to create this autonomous position to strengthen governance and administration following recent allegations of donation embezzlement.

The panel will evaluate the 18 aspirants- which include former bureaucrats and senior administrators from major South Indian temples—before submitting the top three recommendations to the trust for the final appointment.

Strict Logistics and Confidentiality Measures

To ensure confidentiality, all 18 shortlisted aspirants were instructed not to speak to the press during their stay in Ayodhya. Candidates were received at the Ayodhya airport by designated trust representatives, accommodated at private locations, and transported directly to the conference room in the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre for closed-door interviews starting at 10 AM.