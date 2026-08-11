- 18 candidates interview begins from today for the Ram Temple CEO in Ayodhya.
- High-powered panel evaluating aspirants for top administrative role.
- New CEO to strengthen governance, address embezzlement allegations.
Ram Janmabhoomi CEO Interview: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated two-day interviews in Ayodhya to appoint its first full-time Chief Executive Officer. A high-powered selection panel is evaluating 18 shortlisted candidates out of 5,200 initial applicants. The candidates reached Ayodhya late Monday night and arrived at the temple’s Pilgrim Facilitation Centre on Tuesday morning under strict confidentiality guidelines. The trust decided to create this autonomous position to strengthen governance and administration following recent allegations of donation embezzlement.
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Key Highlights of the CEO Selection Process:
High-Powered Selection Panel and Evaluation
The interview process is led by a prominent three-member panel comprising retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and former Shirdi Sai Baba Trust chairman Suresh Haware.
The panel will evaluate the 18 aspirants- which include former bureaucrats and senior administrators from major South Indian temples—before submitting the top three recommendations to the trust for the final appointment.
Strict Logistics and Confidentiality Measures
To ensure confidentiality, all 18 shortlisted aspirants were instructed not to speak to the press during their stay in Ayodhya. Candidates were received at the Ayodhya airport by designated trust representatives, accommodated at private locations, and transported directly to the conference room in the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre for closed-door interviews starting at 10 AM.
Objective and Role of the Full-Time CEO
The decision to hire a dedicated CEO follows recent donation embezzlement allegations and aims to institute robust financial and administrative oversight. The new CEO will function as the highest executive authority, managing operational staff, developing organisational frameworks, and executing long-term development plans directly under the general secretary without governmental interference.
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New CEO will be announced on September 2:
The selection committee will prepare its report after the interviews. The committee will select the three best candidates from among the 18 and submit them to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Trust will then make the final decision, and the name of the new CEO will be announced on September 2nd.