Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, who will oversee the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This comes after the selection committee on Wednesday submitted a panel of three names for the post of CEO to the Trust, and today the Trust has appointed retired Air Force officer Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as CEO.

The fresh appointment comes months after the controversy over the alleged theft of offerings at the temple and the resignation of former trustee Anil Mishra. Mishra resigned on June 26, a day after the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case concerning alleged donation irregularities at Ram Mandir.

Air Marshal (Retired) Jeetendra Mishra has been selected as the first CEO of the Ram Temple Trust from a list of more than 5,000 applicants. The former Indian Air Force officer held several key command and staff positions during his more than 38-year military career.

Mishra served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command and was associated with India's military operations during Operation Sindoor. Earlier in his career, he played a key role in the team that operationalised laser-guided bombs on Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft during the Kargil War.

Who Is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra? Air Marshal (Retired) Jeetendra Mishra was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1986 and retired in May 2026 after more than 38 years of service. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, the Air Force Test Pilots’ School, Bengaluru, the Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama, USA, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

Mishra has more than 3,000 hours of flying experience across over 18 types of fighter and transport aircraft and helicopters. During his career, he held a range of instructional, operational, test-flying and staff appointments. These included serving as Senior Test Flying Instructor at the Air Force Test Pilots’ School, commanding a MiG-21 fighter squadron, serving as Chief Test Pilot at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Director (Projects) for Aircraft Upgrades, and Chief Operations Officer of a Su-30MKI operating airbase. He also commanded two frontline air bases.

Role in Kargil War and Operation Sindoor As a Squadron Leader during the Kargil War, Mishra was part of the team that helped operationalise the precision-guided weapon system on the Mirage 2000 at the beginning of the conflict. The capability was subsequently used in major air strikes, including attacks on Tiger Hill and Muntho Dhalo, as part of Operation Safed Sagar.

Mishra later served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor. He recently claimed that Pakistan activated espionage networks and sleeper cells to locate India’s S-400 air defence systems during the operation. ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Trust New CEO: Who Is Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra? Played Key Role In Op Sindoor Senior Command and Defence Positions Mishra, who holds the honours SYSM, AVSM and VSM, went on to occupy several senior positions in India’s defence establishment. Before becoming AOC-in-C of the Western Air Command, he served as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) and earlier as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training).

His career encompassed extensive experience in operational planning, military training, aircraft operations, testing, command and strategic assessment. Military Honours Mishra has received several prestigious military decorations. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM) in 2025 for his role during Operation Sindoor, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2024, and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2013. The VSM was awarded to Group Captain Jeetendra Mishra for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

With more than three decades of experience in military leadership, operational planning, administration and strategic assessment, Mishra is set to take charge as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.