Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed three new trustees: Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya resident Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad. The development came ahead of the selection of the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The selection process entered its final phase as the selection committee submitted a panel of three candidates to the Trust on Tuesday. The announcement of the final name of the CEO is scheduled to be made today.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Row: Chennai Woman Gives Rs 4 Crore Cheque, Account Shows Rs 3 Balance; Trust's Assurance Refusal Under Lens The three vacant positions were filled at a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held at Mani Ram Das Ji's camp in the presence of Trust president Mahanth Nritya Gopal Das, Treasurer Govinddev Giri, Interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Mahanth Dinendra Das.

The Trust, which held a meeting in Ayodhya in the wake of the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary, finalised the three names for the vacant posts.

Kamalnayan Das, who is part of the Trust's religious affairs committee, said ahead of the meeting that his priority was the smooth functioning of the temple. "I have no knowledge about who will be made the CEO. My wish is that the affairs of the temple should run smoothly," he said.

New Trustees Replace Champat Rai, Rajesh Mishra The new trustees replaced Champat Rai, Rajesh Mishra, and the late Vimlendra Mohan Mishra. Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad has been involved in the VHP's fund donation campaign. Bhagchandka Is Relative Of Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Ashok Singhal Mahesh Bhagchandka is a relative of Ashok Singhal, the former president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He runs the Ashok Singhal Foundation. Bhagchandka was named the chief host during the 2020 Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony. He was also present with his family for the 2024 Pran-Pratishtha ceremony.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Donation Theft: SIT Gives Clean Chit To Champat Rai, Names Anil Mishra In Final Report Madan Mohan Pandey Is Associated With The Legal Team Of The Ram Temple Madan Mohan Pandey, a resident of Ayodhya, is a renowned lawyer who has been associated with the legal team of the Ram Temple. After the formation of the Yogi government, the state government also appointed him as Additional Advocate General in the High Court. (With Jagran.com Inputs)