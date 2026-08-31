Jagran Correspondent, Ayodhya: A cheque for a conditional donation of Rs 4 crore given by a Chennai devotee, S Nagalakshmi, for the facilities of the staff and servants working at the Ram Temple has created a fresh controversy amid a row over donation theft.

The trust has learned that the bank account of the donor had a balance of only Rs 3. The trust is now preparing to contact the female devotee who issued the check. In the event of a check bouncing, the bank may issue a notice to the woman.

S Nagalakshmi had come to Ayodhya on August 25 to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla. After the darshan, she donated Rs 10,000 to the service of Ram Lalla. She also handed over a check for Rs 4 crore to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, stating that the money should only be spent on the amenities of the temple staff and servants. She also sought a written assurance from the Trust for this purpose.

The Trust has not yet provided a written assurance. After donating, the female devotee returned to Chennai and the Trust initiated the process of encashing the cheque. A bank account check revealed a balance of only Rs 3. Consequently, the check for Rs 4 crore is currently unenforceable.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Construction Likely To Be Completed By Sept 30; New SIT Report On Donation Theft Expected In 15 Days Under banking procedures, the bank notifies the account holder if the balance in the account is insufficient to match the amount stated on the cheque. The bank will now send a notice to the woman, informing her about the cheque issuance and the insufficient funds in the account. The bank may also take legal action if the cheque bounces. However, the trust is currently attempting to negotiate with the female devotee.

Matter related to written assurance According to trust sources, the woman devotee intended to donate the money for the amenities of the staff and attendants. It is believed that the amount of Rs 4 crore was not deposited in the relevant account due to a lack of written assurance from the trust.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Donation Theft: SIT Gives Clean Chit To Champat Rai, Names Anil Mishra In Final Report Attempts were made to contact the Trust's interim general secretary, Krishnamohan, and CA Chandan, but yielded no response. Trust signatory Jagdish Afle stated that he could not comment at this time.