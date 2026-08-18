Jagran Correspondent, Ayodhya: Amid the ongoing probe into the alleged theft in the Ram Mandir donation case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday submitted its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government. The final report, which was prepared after weeks of intensive investigation, did not mention the names of Champat Rai, former senior officials in the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

However, this report is submitted by the SIT team formed before the intervention of the Supreme Court. The first probing team was earlier formed on June 13 and it submitted an interim report on July 6 after conducting the initial investigation.

UP Govt Formed SIT The state government, following the request of the temple trust, formed a three-member SIT headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. Along with Pant, the other two members in the high-profile team were Lucknow IG Range Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar. While Champat Rai has been given the clean chit in the case, Anil Mishra, another senior official, has featured in the report.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Submits Its Final Report, UP Govt Forwards It To Ram Janmabhoomi Trust SIT Named 8 Individuals Earlier on June 23, the special team submitted its preliminary report to Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sanjay Prasad, and requested additional seven days for further investigation. Based on the preliminary report, an FIR was registered in Ayodhya on June 25, naming eight named and unidentified individuals as accused.

All of these accused were later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police and were questioned regarding the case. Earlier on Monday, the government announced that the investigation report of the SIT has been submitted to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. The FIR and other actions were taken based on the recommendations made in the preliminary report.