Lavlesh Kumar Mishra, Ayodhya: While the final interviews of 16 qualified applicants for the position of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) have been completed, the name of the CEO is yet to be announced. These names will be revealed to the public on September 2, when the trustees will deliberate and reach a consensus on one name at a meeting. Before that, the three members of the selection committee will also have to agree on three names.

Even after the final interviews have been completed, the three committee members have not yet been able to select any three applicants who were interviewed. They are expected to have a thorough discussion regarding this. A committee member said that after mutual consensus is reached, a panel of three names will be submitted to the trust before September 2. These three names are likely to be from different categories. The trust decided to appoint a CEO The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been facing difficult circumstances since the theft of offerings came to light, had decided in its meeting on July 6 to appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the efficient management of the temple.

ALSO READ: 'Rs 2,200 Cr Spent On Ram Mandir Construction Against Rs 800 Cr Estimate': Whistleblower In Donation Theft Tells SIT For this, a three-member selection committee was also formed under the leadership of retired judge Pramod Kohli, in which retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and renowned nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Haware were made members. The committee invited online applications on July 13. After receiving a total of 5,585 applicants from various fields, the committee requested the most detailed resumes. 3,877 applicants responded, and skilled individuals were selected from among them. Final interviews for the top 16 applicants In the second phase, 1,580 applicants were thoroughly scrutinised, and 111 were interviewed online. Subsequently, in the third phase of selection, the committee invited the 16 best applicants to Ayodhya for final interviews.

The committee completed this process last Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, the committee must select the three best applicants from among these and submit them to the Trust. After completing the interviews, the three committee members departed for their destination. A member of the selection committee said over the phone that the panel of three names has not yet been finalised. Discussions will be held soon. ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Donation Theft: New SC-Mandated SIT Begins Fresh Probe, Issues Notices To 200 People Only after the three members agree on any three names will the panel be prepared and submitted to the Trust before September 2nd. After this, the Trust will make the final selection. He explained that efforts will be made to ensure that the three names on the panel belong to different categories.

In fact, among those who gave the interview, apart from former IAS, former IPS and people retired from military service, people working in other fields were also included.