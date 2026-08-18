Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: As the investigation into the Ram Mandir theft continues, the Special Investigating Team has submitted its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government. After examination, the home department handed it over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to take further action, an official statement said on Monday.

The three-member SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 at the request of the trust before the Supreme Court intervened in the matter. ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Theft: Final Interviews Completed, Panel To Shortlist Three Names Before Trust Announces CEO On Sept 2 First Report Of SIT The panel had submitted its initial report to the UP government on June 23, making several stringent recommendations. Following this, an FIR was registered in Ayodhya on June 25, in which 8 named and other unknown persons were accused.

Based on the written complaint of Trust member Krishnamohan, in the FIR (Crime No. 90/2026) registered at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Shri Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinnu, were named as accused, and other unidentified persons were made accused.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The primary report had also formed the basis for subsequent FIR and arrest-related actions in the case. A case was registered against the accused under sections 305, 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5) of the BNS Act and 13(1)(a) of the PC Act. Meanwhile, while hearing a petition filed in the Chadhawa theft case, the Supreme Court ordered the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT).

ALSO READ: Govt Sets Conditions For Amit Shah’s Reply On Student Protests, Seeks Inclusion Of Punjab, Jharkhand Agitations: Report The Second SIT Submitted Final Report Acting upon this, the state government formed a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Lucknow Range Inspector General of Police Kiran S; DIG Soman Verma; Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover; a forensic auditor; and an ASP, which is investigating the case. It is required to submit a status report on the progress to the court in a sealed envelope.

The SIT led by Vijay Vishwas Pant on Monday had submitted to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, the UP government said. The FIR and other actions, including the FIR, were based on the recommendations made in its preliminary report.