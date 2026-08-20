Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra visited Ayodhya on Thursday and reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction work at the Ram Temple complex. During the meeting, Mishra shared updates on the remaining construction work and expressed hope that most of the work at the temple complex would be completed by September 30. L&T, Tata To Complete Main Construction Work By October 30 Mishra said that after the completion of the major construction work, employees of the main construction agencies, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata, are expected to be withdrawn from the site by October 30.

ALSO READ: 'To Bring Him Back For...': Ram Temple Donation Theft Whistleblower On SIT Clean Chit To Champat Rai After this phase, the primary focus will shift towards the construction of the auditorium and museum inside the temple complex. Museum To Feature 20 Galleries With Modern Technology A major attraction of the temple complex will be the museum, where 20 galleries are being developed using advanced technology to enhance the experience of visitors and devotees. - Gallery No. 7 will offer devotees an immersive and divine view of the temple complex through modern technology. - Gallery No. 17 will showcase events related to Lord Ram’s exile and mythological rivers through technological displays. Experts from IIT Madras are assisting in improving the technical aspects of the museum. Boundary Wall Work Expected By December Mishra also informed that the construction of the temple complex’s boundary wall (Parkota/Chardiwari) is likely to be completed by December. The installation of security equipment will require an additional two months after the boundary work is finished.

Officials also reviewed pending works and payments related to construction agencies, including L&T, Tata and Sompura, to ensure that no major work remains incomplete by the end of the year. New SIT Intensifies Probe Into Ram Temple Offering Theft Case Meanwhile, the newly formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple has intensified its probe. The team is examining documents, previous findings, statements and evidence collected during the earlier investigation. Officials believe the investigation could reach a clearer stage within the next 15 days, helping identify those responsible and determine further legal action. The investigation gained momentum after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his commitment to a fair probe and strict action against those involved. SIT Examines Social Media Posts, Videos And Statements The SIT is also reviewing videos, social media posts and other online material related to the allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the case. ALSO READ: Will 'Donation Theft' At Ram Temple Help Akhilesh Yadav Counter BJP's Hindutva After Years Of Distancing For Secular Votes? According to sources, officials may soon question Mahipal Singh and three others, including two residents, regarding their earlier statements and the events linked to the alleged theft. The team will compare findings from the previous investigation with new evidence, while also examining the source of the offerings, their handling and the people connected with them. The new SIT’s findings are expected to provide further direction to the police investigation, which is currently based on the preliminary report of the earlier probe team.