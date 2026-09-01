Jagran Correspondent, Ayodhya: The selection of the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has entered its final phase, with the selection committee submitting a panel of three candidates to the Trust on Tuesday. The development comes amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir.

The Trust is now expected to finalise on the three names and select one candidate for the key administrative position. The final decision is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

The three-member panel was submitted to the Trust after nearly two months of scrutiny, evaluation and interactions with applicants. The process began soon after the CEO selection committee was constituted on July 6.

The development comes nearly two months after the CEO selection committee was constituted on July 6. At its first meeting on July 11, the committee finalised the selection process and eligibility criteria for the post.

Sameer Panda was appointed secretary of the committee on July 14, while the application process closed on July 18. The online and in-person interaction rounds were also completed in August.

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From a total of 5,585 applications received for the post, the committee shortlisted 16 candidates after multiple rounds of assessment.

The shortlisted candidates were then evaluated through a series of interactions. An online interaction round was held from August 3 to 6, followed by face-to-face interactions in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12 at the Teerth Kshetra.

The selection committee interviewed the candidates on several parameters, including institutional leadership, management capabilities, integrity and vision. After completing the evaluation process, it finalised the three-member panel.

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The committee adopted a multi-level assessment process to identify candidates capable of handling the administrative responsibilities of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The three names have now been placed before the Trust, which will take the final call on the appointment. Trust treasurer Swami Govinddev Giri, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das, interim general secretary Krishna Mohan, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, special invitee member Dinesh, secretary Jagdish Afle, Jagannath Gulve and Bajrang Bagda, among other members, were present when the panel was submitted on Tuesday.