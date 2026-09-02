Jagran Correspondent, Ayodhya: The much-awaited meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 4 pm at Maniram Das Ji Chhawni in Ayodhya. The focus of the meeting will be to finalise the selection of the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple.

Ram Mandir CEO To Be Finalised Today The selection of the new CEO has been under process for nearly two months. After completing the selection process, the selection committee has reportedly prepared a panel of three candidates. The committee handed over the panel to the trust on Tuesday. The final decision on the appointment is now expected to be taken during Wednesday's meeting.

Review Of Donation Theft Probe Apart from the CEO selection, the trust is also expected to review the investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple. The matter is included among the important issues to be discussed during the meeting. The meeting comes as the trust continues to oversee the administration and functioning of the Ram Temple.

ALSO READ: 'To Bring Him Back For...': Ram Temple Donation Theft Whistleblower On SIT Clean Chit To Champat Rai Possible Changes To Trust Deed According to the agenda issued by the trust for the meeting, amendments to the trust deed are also likely to be discussed. Earlier on Tuesday, several members of the trust arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the meeting. Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, members Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand and Yugpurush Swami Paramanand were among people who reached the city yesterday.

Other prominent members including Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, interim general secretary Krishna Mohan, member Mahant Dinendra Das and ex-officio member and District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi are already present in Ayodhya. Some Members To Join Online Some other members of the trust are expected to participate in the meeting online. As per reports, K Parasaran, Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, CBSE Chairman and the Centre's representative on the trust Lokhande Prashant Sitaram and Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra are likely to join the meeting virtually.

Who Are The Top Three Contenders? Among the names currently being considered, former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, former IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Bihar-cadre IPS officer Dr Paresh Saxena are being regarded as the leading contenders. Rajesh, a former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer is known for his extensive police and security background and the management of large-scale events.

Paresh brings a distinctive combination of experience in police administration and a background in the medical field. In addition to serving in Bihar, he has handled important responsibilities while on deputation to the Centre. His background in medical education further distinguishes his profile and adds another dimension to his administrative and policing experience.

Another prominent name being discussed is Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, a former IAS officer and former District Magistrate of Ayodhya. During his administrative career, he served in positions ranging from District Magistrate to Special Secretary and Divisional Commissioner. His experience with the functioning of the administrative system and coordination among various government departments makes him a strong candidate for the post.