Air India Hijack Threat: A Mumbai-bound Air India Vistara flight was taken to isolated bay at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning shortly before the take-off after crew members found a hijack threat note on a toilet mirror. While providing details, the airport police stated that the flight was carrying 147 passengers, further ensuring that all of them are safe.

Note Found Minutes Before Take-Off The threat note was found around 10.20 am just minutes before the take-off. The officials stated that the members of the bomb squad have been deployed as part of the procedure. "The incident took place around 10.20 am. The pilot of Flight AI 772 was preparing for takeoff when the cabin crew members noticed a hijack alert written on a toilet mirror, possibly with lipstick," an airport police officer was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Airport Declares Full Emergency After Hijack Threat Note Found On Lucknow-Bound IndiGo Flight "Security, fire brigade personnel and members of the bomb squad have been deployed to search the airport as part of normal procedure. The passengers have been taken out of their aircraft," the officer added. Similar Threat In Bengaluru Earlier on Saturday, full emergency was declared at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after a hijack threat message was found inside an IndiGo flight. The threat note was found inside the washroom of the Lucknow-bound aircraft. The note was discovered when IndiGo flight 6E-451 was en route to its destination. The pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures.

"A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol," IndiGo said in its statement.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Hires Major US Law Firm To Probe CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With 'Chinese Spy' "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our utmost priority," added the statement.

Earlier, bomb threats were issued to passenger flights in several countries, including Serbia, Finland, and Spain, leading to forced diversions and emergency security sweeps.