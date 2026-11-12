In a major political development that could bring tectonic shifts in voting patterns in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party's Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday announced a coalition for the upcoming assembly election. The alliance will be known as 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' and would be a third front challenging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Congress bloc.

During the announcement of the coalition, Azad took a veiled dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while raising the issue of senior leader Azam Khan's case. While addressing the media, he said everyone known because of whom Azam Khan is in jail. "We all know who keeps a relation for a vote with him and keeps mum when the time comes to fight for his rights."

Expressing confidence in the coalition, Azad said that it would become a formidable force after continued inclusion of oppressed, helpless and exploited. "This is not a 'Third Front', but a front for social change... But it turned out to be a deception—those who spoke of uplifting us, of bringing us into the mainstream, went on to become MLAs, MPs, Chief Ministers, and even Prime Ministers. Yet, this marginalised community remains exactly where it has always been. The truth is that governments kept changing, announcements kept being made, and even today, the Bahujan community remains deprived of basic amenities," he said.

Chandra Shekhar Azad CM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi announced that Azad will be the chief ministerial candidate of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) in Uttar Pradesh. "On behalf of our party, I would like to state that we are committed to making this 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' a success. It gives me great pleasure to announce that our brother, Chandrashekhar Azad, will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' in Uttar Pradesh. We will all work together to ensure the success of this alliance—a success that will ultimately be the success of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Once Chandrashekhar Azad becomes the Chief Minister, we will be able to implement the changes we envision," he said.