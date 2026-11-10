Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had a difficult Diwali after a fire broke out at their residential building in Mumbai on November 7, just a day before the festival. While the couple managed to evacuate safely with their twin sons, family members and staff, the incident claimed the life of their building's security guard, Dhanpat Mahatu, whom they affectionately called Dhanpat Uncle.

Divyanka shared an emotional tribute to the late guard on Instagram on November 10, remembering his kindness and the special bond he shared with their family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Escape Mumbai Building Fire With Twins According to reports, the fire broke out at Runwal Tower in Andheri West, Mumbai, on Saturday night. The blaze reportedly originated in Flat 1702 on the 17th floor. Divyanka and Vivek revealed that they had planned to step out that evening, but their plans were delayed. As they were still at home when the incident occurred, they noticed the danger in time and evacuated with their twin boys, family members and staff.

In their Instagram post, the couple recalled, "For a while, we thought we had escaped with only a frightening memory and material damage. Until we heard about Dhanpat Uncle. Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true."

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Boys After Decade Of Marriage: 'Mere Karan Arjun...' Who Was Dhanpat Mahatu? Divyanka Remembers Building Guard The fire claimed the life of 56-year-old Dhanpat Mahatu, who had reportedly worked at the residential building for nine years. He was found unconscious in the lift lobby and was later declared dead at Cooper Hospital at around 2 am on Sunday.

Divyanka recalled how Dhanpat was among the first people to welcome and bless her twin boys when they were brought home after birth. Sharing an old video of him blessing the babies, she wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away. When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building."

She also shared how the family had imagined him watching their children grow up. ALSO READ: 7 Movies That Beautifully Capture The Essence And Traditions Of Chhath Puja | Festive Watchlist What Caused Fire At Runwal Tower In Andheri West? According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was reported at around 9.50 pm on Saturday. A lit diya used during the Diwali puja is suspected to have started the blaze in the living room of the apartment.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said the building's firefighting system was operational and the fire was brought under control. The couple also revealed that electricity was gradually restored as Diwali arrived, while gas supply and lifts resumed the following day after safety checks. Concluding her emotional tribute, Divyanka wrote, "The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo." She added that when their sons grow older, they will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings. The couple's message ended with an important reminder: "We will miss you deeply." FAQs 1. What happened to Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya? A fire broke out at their residential building in Andheri West, Mumbai, on November 7, 2026. The couple safely evacuated with their twin sons, family and staff. 2. Who was Dhanpat Mahatu? Dhanpat Mahatu was the building's 56-year-old guard, affectionately known as Dhanpat Uncle by Divyanka and Vivek. He died following the fire. 3. What caused the fire at Runwal Tower? A diya lit during Diwali puja is suspected to have started the fire in the living room of Flat 1702. The exact cause should be treated as subject to investigation. 4. What are the names of Divyanka Tripathi's twin sons? The couple's twin sons are named Daivik and Vaidvik. 5. Where did the fire break out? The incident occurred at Runwal Tower in Andheri West, Mumbai.