Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was bound to invite comparisons with Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV series. In a recent interview, Arun Govil revealed that he initially hesitated to play King Dashrath but agreed after the director persuaded him.
He said, "Had I felt it wasn't right, I would not have done it. To be honest, initially, I didn't want to do this role. But Nitesh Tiwari, the director, was insistent. They wanted some connect between our Ramayan and this Ramayana."
Arun Govil on Rabir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana Part 1
Despite Ramayana’s strong box-office run and praise for Ranbir Kapoor, comparisons with Arun Govil’s iconic portrayal of Lord Rama continue, prompting the veteran actor to react.
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Govil told Variety India, "That perhaps is also because my performance as Lord Rama became the touchstone. It is still alive in the hearts and minds of people. Nobody wants to see another Rama."
"You know, my Ramayan keeps playing somewhere or the other at any given time. Even today in North and Central India, whenever there are melas and tamashas and photos of Rama are sold, they have my face on them," he noted.
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"So, for me, to talk about an actor's performance as Lord Rama doesn’t feel right," Arun Govil concluded.
About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi-language mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film chronicles Lord Rama's life, from his childhood to his 14-year exile, covering the first three kāṇḍas of the Ramayana.
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FAQs
Is Arjun Govil-starrer Ramayana available online?
Yes. Full episodes are available on YouTube via official and public broadcast archives.
How is Sita portrayed in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation?
Unlike traditional passive portrayals, this version gives Sita more active agency. She is shown standing her ground, remaining loyal and fearless, and even wielding two swords in battle scenes.
On which platform will Ramayana Part 1 arrive online?
Ramayana Part 1 will stream online on JioHotstar.