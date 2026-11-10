He said, "Had I felt it wasn't right, I would not have done it. To be honest, initially, I didn't want to do this role. But Nitesh Tiwari, the director, was insistent. They wanted some connect between our Ramayan and this Ramayana."

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was bound to invite comparisons with Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV series. In a recent interview, Arun Govil revealed that he initially hesitated to play King Dashrath but agreed after the director persuaded him.

Arun Govil on Rabir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana Part 1

Despite Ramayana’s strong box-office run and praise for Ranbir Kapoor, comparisons with Arun Govil’s iconic portrayal of Lord Rama continue, prompting the veteran actor to react.

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Govil told Variety India, "That perhaps is also because my performance as Lord Rama became the touchstone. It is still alive in the hearts and minds of people. Nobody wants to see another Rama."

"You know, my Ramayan keeps playing somewhere or the other at any given time. Even today in North and Central India, whenever there are melas and tamashas and photos of Rama are sold, they have my face on them," he noted.