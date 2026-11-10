Ramayana Part 1 has made a strong start at the global box office, but its reported budget makes profitability a different battle altogether. However, recovery is possible, but the financial challenge remains enormous.
How much did Rmayana Part 1 earn on Monday?
Surpisingly, there were no Monday blues for Ramayana Part 1.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 created history on Day 5, earning a record ₹107.50 crore net in India across 23,911 shows, surpassing Dhurandhar 2’s ₹60 crore first-Monday collection.
ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey As Lakshman In Ramayana: Is Real-Life Wife Sargun Mehta Playing Urmila?
The film’s India net collection now stands at ₹346.35 crore, while its worldwide gross has surged to ₹663.90 crore, including ₹250 crore from overseas markets.
What is the budget of Ramayana Part 1?
The reported budget of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 is approximately ₹1,600–2,000 crore.
ALSO READ: How Godzilla Minus Zero Beat Indian Epic Ramayana At Box Office Globally?
Can Ramayana Part 1 recover its massive budget?
Ramayana Part 1 can recover its massive budget only if:
it sustains strong weekday collections after the opening momentum
it maintains audience interest over the coming weekends
it delivers consistent overseas box-office performance
it generates additional revenue through digital, satellite and other rights
About Ramayana Part 1: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi-language mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film chronicles Lord Rama's life, from his childhood to his 14-year exile, covering the first three kāṇḍas of the Ramayana.
It features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, alongside Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta, among others.
Initially announced in 2017 as a trilogy, the project was later restructured into a two-part film series. The film's music and background score bring together Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, marking Zimmer's debut in Indian cinema.
With an estimated combined budget of ₹4,000 crore for both parts, Ramayana is regarded as the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi and Indian films of 2026.
FAQs
Is there a post-credit scene in Ramayana Part 1?
Yes. The post-credit scene features:
Sunny Deol making his first appearance as Lord Hanuman, with the Hanuman Chalisa playing in the background voiced by Diljit Dosanjh.
Raghav Juyal introduced as Meghnad (Indrajit), Ravana's strong and clever son.
When is the release date for Ramayana Part 2?
The film is set to premiere during Diwali 2028, as confirmed by producer Namit Malhotra.
Could Ramayana turn into a trilogy?
Yes, producer Namit Malhotra has hinted that the project might expand into a trilogy rather than just a two-part film.