Ramayana Part 1 has made a strong start at the global box office, but its reported budget makes profitability a different battle altogether. However, recovery is possible, but the financial challenge remains enormous.

How much did Rmayana Part 1 earn on Monday?

Surpisingly, there were no Monday blues for Ramayana Part 1.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 created history on Day 5, earning a record ₹107.50 crore net in India across 23,911 shows, surpassing Dhurandhar 2’s ₹60 crore first-Monday collection.

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey As Lakshman In Ramayana: Is Real-Life Wife Sargun Mehta Playing Urmila?

The film’s India net collection now stands at ₹346.35 crore, while its worldwide gross has surged to ₹663.90 crore, including ₹250 crore from overseas markets.

What is the budget of Ramayana Part 1?

The reported budget of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 is approximately ₹1,600–2,000 crore.

ALSO READ: How Godzilla Minus Zero Beat Indian Epic Ramayana At Box Office Globally?

Can Ramayana Part 1 recover its massive budget?

Ramayana Part 1 can recover its massive budget only if:

it sustains strong weekday collections after the opening momentum

it maintains audience interest over the coming weekends

it delivers consistent overseas box-office performance

it generates additional revenue through digital, satellite and other rights

About Ramayana Part 1: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi-language mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film chronicles Lord Rama's life, from his childhood to his 14-year exile, covering the first three kāṇḍas of the Ramayana.