Ramayana, released internationally as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend , landed in fifth place. This was despite getting the widest US release ever for an Indian movie. It earned $8.7 million between Friday and Sunday, and $12.2 million during its extended opening weekend.

The Japanese movie was the top film at the North American box office over the weekend, according to industry estimates and reports by Box Office Mojo. It earned $31.6 million between Friday and Sunday.

Godzilla Minus Zero roared to the top of the global box office this weekend. It has not yet reached South Asia, where Ramayana's IMAX dominance pushed it back.

The global box office has seen a clash between two big-budget spectacles. Japanese monster film Godzilla Minus Zero emerged as the clear winner in North America, leaving Indian epic Ramayana: Part 1 behind.

Godzilla Minus Zero's win is more striking given its cost. It was made on a budget of just $19 million, a mere 9% of Ramayana's reported landing cost of around $210 million.

ALSO READ - Diwali 2026 Box Office Clash: Ramayana, Mookuthi Amman 2 And Godzilla Minus Zero Set For Festive Showdown

The 39th movie in the Godzilla franchise dominated globally as well, but the mythological epic was able to bridge the gap thanks to a solid performance in India.

What Is Godzilla Minus Zero About?

Godzilla Minus Zero is directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

ALSO READ - Can Your Ears Handle Godzilla Minus Zero? IMAX Screening Triggers Smartwatch Warnings

The film is set in 1949, when Japan is trying to rebuild after World War II. It brings back Godzilla, who was believed to have been killed in the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One.

In this movie, Godzilla returns after radiation brings him back to life. He now faces King Ghidorah, a giant three-headed, dragon-like monster. Humans also step in to help as the two creatures fight each other.

The Japanese movie has set a new box-office record for the franchise. Its worldwide opening of $63 million is nearly three times what Godzilla Minus One earned when it opened in December 2023.

FAQ

1. When will Godzilla Minus Zero release in India?

The film was first expected in India on November 6, but it has reportedly been pushed back by two weeks to November 20.

2. What is the budget of Ramayana: Part 1?

Ramayana: Part 1 is reported to have a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, which makes it one of the most expensive Indian films ever.

3. How did Ramayana perform in North America?

Ramayana, released as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, finished fifth at the North American box office. It earned $8.7 million over the weekend and $12.2 million during its extended opening weekend. It had the widest US release for any Indian movie.