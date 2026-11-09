Indian BTS fans received an unexpected Diwali greeting from Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, on Sunday, November 8, 2026. He interacted with fans on Weverse, where he expressed curiosity about the Indian festival.

The interaction began when an Indian fan informed V that Diwali was being celebrated across the country. The fan explained the occasion.

"What kind of festival is Diwali? I'm curious," V wrote.

V then surprised his followers with a message written in Hindi: 'दिवाली मुबारक! (Diwali Mubarak!)'.

The exchange quickly caught the attention of Indian ARMYs, who were delighted to see the singer taking an interest in their celebrations.

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V also reacted to a photograph of gulab jamuns prepared for the occasion and to fan-made AI images depicting all seven BTS members dressed in traditional Indian attire.

The Weverse post featured AI depictions of all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, wearing colourful ethnic kurtas. The pictures portrayed the group celebrating Diwali with diyas and fireworks.

The images caught V's attention, and he complimented the outfits, saying, "Your clothes are pretty."

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For Indian BTS followers, this year's celebrations also brought an interaction with V, who went from asking about Diwali to greeting fans in their language and appreciating glimpses of their festive traditions.

One of the many users wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I don’t think people realise how much these little gestures say abt taehyung. The way he takes an interest in things that matter to other people & makes an effort to understand them… India isn’t even on the tour list yet & he's already making us feel so seen. I will cry."