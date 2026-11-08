Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, on the occasion of Diwali, revealed their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal’s face. The couple have offered a full glimpse of his face after being selective about how much they share about their son publicly.

From A Tiny Hand To Vihaan's First Full Face Reveal

Katrina and Vicky announced the arrival of their son to the world in January 2026. Their joint Instagram post featured the newborn's tiny hand held between his parents' hands.

In the caption, the couple revealed his name, Vihaan Kaushal. The caption read, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

Vihaan Kaushal was born on November 7, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Since the birth, Katrina has occasionally shared glimpses of their family life, without disclosing her son’s face. In May, her birthday post for Vicky included a photograph of the couple with Vihaan, although the little one's face remained hidden. ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Net Worth: How Her Makeup Brand Adds To Her Business Portfolio

What Does Vihaan Mean? The Significance Behind Katrina And Vicky's Son's Name The name Vihaan has Sanskrit origins and means 'dawn', 'morning', or 'the first rays of the sun'. It is associated with new beginnings, hope and the arrival of a fresh day.

The name also carries a symbolic significance for the couple, particularly as they introduced their son as their "Ray of Light" when announcing his name in January 2026. The wording of their announcement beautifully complements the meaning of Vihaan, making the name an especially fitting choice for their firstborn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) ALSO READ: Why Pakistani RJ Apologised To Katrina Kaif; Everything That Followed And Who All Extended Their Support? With his first birthday and Diwali celebrations coinciding, the photograph makes the occasion even more memorable. But did you expect the couple to choose Diwali for Vihaan's first full face reveal, or was this surprise worth the wait?