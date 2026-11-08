Sonu Nigam’s son Nevaan Nigam has made his debut in Bollywood by conceptualising and co-directing Slide, a science-fiction short film. Released on November 7, 2026, Slide introduces Nevaan as an actor, filmmaker and music artiste rather than a playback singer like his father.

Nevaan Nigam is just 19 when he makes his debut in Bollywood. Interestingly, six years ago, Sonu Nigam made a statement about his disapproval of Nevaan becoming a singer in India, despite acknowledging his musical abilities. Now, Nevaan is starring in Slide, which suggests that the son is not following in his father's footsteps.

Slide is a science-fiction short movie built around time travel. According to its YouTube description, the story follows a scientist who accidentally gets stranded across different periods, travelling from the Wild West to the Disco Era.

There is a time-travelling machine that depends on a watch that works alongside a glove. But the scientist loses access to the watch, because of which he is stuck in a different era.

He subsequently encounters a girl and takes her along, introducing her to different worlds through the song Slide.

Nevaan plays the protagonist and shares the director's credit with Alexander Cobian. He has also conceptualised the project, while the music has been composed by The Audibles.

Rather than launching himself through a conventional standalone music video, Nevaan has chosen a narrative-driven format in which music is integrated into the storytelling.

The short film was released on November 7, a day before Sonu's announcement received wider media attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevaan Nigam (@nevaannigam.official)

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Sonu Nigam Officially Introduces Nevaan To The Entertainment Industry

On November 7, 2026, Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima Nigam shared a joint Instagram post to introduce their son's debut in Slide. The Instagram post was a personal account of Nevaan's journey from a shy child to someone preparing to pursue music professionally.