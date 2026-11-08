Sonu Nigam’s son Nevaan Nigam has made his debut in Bollywood by conceptualising and co-directing Slide, a science-fiction short film. Released on November 7, 2026, Slide introduces Nevaan as an actor, filmmaker and music artiste rather than a playback singer like his father.
Nevaan Nigam is just 19 when he makes his debut in Bollywood. Interestingly, six years ago, Sonu Nigam made a statement about his disapproval of Nevaan becoming a singer in India, despite acknowledging his musical abilities. Now, Nevaan is starring in Slide, which suggests that the son is not following in his father's footsteps.
Sonu Nigam’s Nevaan Nigam Directorial Debut: What Is Slide About?
Slide is a science-fiction short movie built around time travel. According to its YouTube description, the story follows a scientist who accidentally gets stranded across different periods, travelling from the Wild West to the Disco Era.
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There is a time-travelling machine that depends on a watch that works alongside a glove. But the scientist loses access to the watch, because of which he is stuck in a different era.
He subsequently encounters a girl and takes her along, introducing her to different worlds through the song Slide.
Nevaan plays the protagonist and shares the director's credit with Alexander Cobian. He has also conceptualised the project, while the music has been composed by The Audibles.
Rather than launching himself through a conventional standalone music video, Nevaan has chosen a narrative-driven format in which music is integrated into the storytelling.
The short film was released on November 7, a day before Sonu's announcement received wider media attention.
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Sonu Nigam Officially Introduces Nevaan To The Entertainment Industry
On November 7, 2026, Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima Nigam shared a joint Instagram post to introduce their son's debut in Slide. The Instagram post was a personal account of Nevaan's journey from a shy child to someone preparing to pursue music professionally.
Sonu wrote, "On this auspicious and pious occasion of Diwali, Nevaan embarks upon his journey into the world of music, venturing into a path far from his Grandfather and Father to explore his own horizons."
The singer also offered details about the preparation behind Nevaan's debut. He revealed that his son was training under a vocal coach, practising vocals up to 16 hours a day and working on his dance skills.
Sonu further mentioned that Nevaan had recorded in the studio with American music producer Poo Bear, who has worked with international artistes.
Recalling his son's early musical appearances, Sonu wrote, "From 'Kolaveri Di' in studio to 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' live on stage at age 4 and a half, he's been fortunate to receive your enormous and unfathomable love."
He concluded the announcement by asking audiences to support Nevaan as he begins his career, adding that he hopes his son continues with "dignity, hard work, passion and humility".
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Nevaan Nigam's Slide: Key Details
|Detail
|Information
|Title
|Slide
|Format
|Sci-Fi Musical Short Film
|Release Date
|November 6–7, 2026
|Platform
|YouTube / Digital Streaming Platforms (Apple Music, Spotify)
|Cast / Starring
|Nevaan Nigam (as the time-travelling protagonist/scientist)
|Directed By
|Alexander Cobian & Nevaan Nigam
|Conceptualised By
|Nevaan Nigam
|Music Composed By
|The Audibles
|Genre
|Sci-Fi, Adventure, Musical
|Premise
|Follows a scientist lost across different eras after being separated from his totem watch and glove device, taking an unexpected companion on an extraordinary journey through time while singing Slide.
FAQs
1. Who is Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan Nigam?
Nevaan Nigam is the son of singer Sonu Nigam and Madhurima Nigam. He recently made his filmmaking debut with the sci-fi short film Slide.
2. What is Nevaan Nigam's debut film Slide about?
Slide is a science-fiction short film about a scientist who accidentally travels across different time periods. Nevaan plays the lead character and has co-directed the project.
3. How old is Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan Nigam?
Nevaan Nigam is 19 years old. He began attracting attention as a child after singing his version of Why This Kolaveri Di.
4. Is Nevaan Nigam a singer like his father Sonu Nigam?
Nevaan has a musical background but is also exploring filmmaking. His debut project Slide combines music, acting and direction.