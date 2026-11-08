Tamil crime thriller Scene, headlined by Suriya with Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in key roles, has drawn positive reviews from critics and audiences since its release on November 6. Even as it plays in theatres, the movie has locked in its OTT platform. Here is what we know.

When And Where To Watch Scene? Netflix has reportedly bought the streaming rights to Scene for Rs 88 crore, according to FilmiBeat. The deal is said to carry a four-week OTT window, so the movie could land on the platform about 28 days after it hits theatres.

If that holds, the Suriya starrer may stream from the first weekend of December 2026. Neither Netflix nor the makers have confirmed a date yet. Scene Box Office Collection So Far On its second day, Scene earned an estimated Rs 20.25 crore net in India from 5,687 shows, as per early Sacnilk figures. The Tamil version made Rs 16.50 crore from 4,324 shows, and the Telugu version added Rs 3.75 crore from 1,363 shows.

That takes the movie's total India net to Rs 39.40 crore, with India gross at Rs 45.75 crore. Scene Worldwide Collection: The Tamil crime thriller movie is doing well overseas too. It made an estimated Rs 18 crore abroad on Day 2, bringing its overseas gross to Rs 35.75 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 81.50 crore after just two days, and it is heading toward the Rs 100 crore mark.

Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan, who makes his Tamil debut with it. Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj. Naslen appears as Eswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya, with Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay and Rajpriyan in supporting roles. Suriya and Jyotika have produced the movie under their new banner, Zhagaram Studios, in association with 2D Entertainment. ALSO READ - Suriya, Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows In Christian Ceremony: '20 Years Of Love And War' If audiences keep turning up in the coming weeks, the makers may extend the theatrical run before the film goes online. FAQ 1. Which platform has acquired the digital streaming rights for Suriya's film Scene? Netflix has acquired the digital OTT rights for Scene for a reported price of Rs 88 crore. 2. When is Scene expected to premiere on OTT? Following a standard four-week theatrical window, Scene is expected to debut on Netflix around early December 2026. 3. How much did Scene collect at the box office during its opening weekend? The film crossed Rs 81.50 crore gross worldwide across its first two days in theatres, driven by strong theatrical turnouts.