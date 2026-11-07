Salman Khan, who is gearing up for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, recently addressed the possibility of a biopic on his life, saying that revealing his true story could ruin many lives. Salman Khan talks about his possible biopic He said, "There is nothing in my life to make that film work (laughs). There’s nothing, but at the same time, if a true biopic is made, aisa bahut kuch hai ki bahut saare log doob jayenge (there is so much that a lot of people will be ruined)."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Says Ramayana Should Be Discussed For Story, Not VFX And Budget: 'This Narrative Is Not Right' Salman had earlier appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he told the filmmaker that a biopic on his life could never be made. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Initially planned for an April release, the film faced indefinite delays.

According to a report in News18, Salman Khan, while addressing the media on Friday, said, "Today, there are a lot of VFX experts out there who examine each and every shot of a film." ALSO READ: Battle of Galwan To Maatrubhumi: Why Was Salman Khan's Movie Retitled? "So, with this film, we don’t want to give anyone an opportunity to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX. We want this film to visually blow everyone’s mind. It is a beautifully shot film," he further added.

He went on to state, "We thought we would be able to complete the film in 45-50 days, but madam got injured and it took her time to recover. We were earlier supposed to release the film in either January or June, but it was then pushed to August. Now, we will release it on December 4."

Salman Khan is also hosting Bigg Boss 20, which has reportedly crossed 100 crore watch hours, becoming the franchise's first season to achieve the milestone. He celebrated the feat by cutting a cake and thanking viewers for their support. FAQs Is a Salman Khan biopic being made? No. Salman Khan has ruled out the idea completely, stating during Koffee With Karan Season 9 and recent public appearances that his life story will go to his grave with him. Who would Salman Khan pick to direct his life story? During a rapid-fire segment on Koffee With Karan Season 9, when asked to choose directors for different chapters of his life, he humorously suggested: David Dhawan for comedy

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for tragic romance

Sooraj Barjatya for family/love stories

Kabir Khan for action and drama Why was the film delayed repeatedly? Salman Khan attributed the delays to two main factors: fine-tuning the VFX so audiences cannot pick flaws and a production setback when co-star Chitrangda Singh suffered an injury during filming.