While Ramayana continues to receive praise, Salman Khan believes discussions should focus on its story rather than its massive budget and VFX. Speaking at the Maatrubhumi trailer launch, he urged audiences to look beyond the film's visuals. Salman Khan said at an event hosted in Mumbai, "I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par. I think this narrative ki 4000 (budget of Ramayana) aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don’t think ki that is correct."

ALSO READ: Why Yash’s 10-Headed Ravana In Ramayana Part 1 Has Sparked Massive Internet Debate? He further added, "I just think ki Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye – Ram, Ravana, Sita." How did Ramayana Part 1 perform on Day 1? Ramayana: Part 1 made a historic box office debut on November 5, 2026, grossing an estimated ₹127.50 crore to ₹155 crore worldwide on Day 1. ALSO READ: A ₹1 Crore Throne, 24-Foot Jatayu Skeleton And A Chariot Worth ₹1.5 Crore; Most Expensive Props From Ramayana You Wouldn't Expect The film also made history internationally, earning USD 5.45 million (₹51.50 crore) in the UK and recording one of the biggest opening days for an Indian film. Ramayana Part 1 traces Lord Ram's early years in Ayodhya, his training under Sage Vishwamitra, his marriage to Sita, Queen Kaikeyi's demand leading to his 14-year exile, encounters in the forest including Shurpanakha and builds up to Sita's abduction by Ravana, concluding on a cliffhanger as Ram sets out to find her.

FAQs When is Ramayana: Part 2 coming out? The second installment is scheduled for release during Diwali 2027 (or reported around upcoming major Diwali slates). Who wrote the screenplay of Ramayana Part 1? The script was co-written by director Nitesh Tiwari alongside acclaimed screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan. What formats will Ramayana Part 1 be available in? The film will be released in regular 2D and 3D formats, as well as premium large screens like IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Dolby.