South superstar Yash is garnering praise for essaying Ravana in epic mythological movie Ramayana Part 1. People are talking about it because of his creative and intense approach to the character’s ten-headed form.

Why is everyone talking about Yash's 10-headed Ravana?

The makers didn't treat Ravana's ten heads as a simplevisual gimmick, but they portrayed them as conflicting inner voices, symbolizing ten aspects of human nature constantly at war within him.

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Yash crafted a distinct voice and look for each head/personality, collaborating closely with his makeup artist to depict Ravana's internal doubt, arrogance and complexity.

A particular sequence featuring Ravana and Jayayu's intense fight is being praised by fans and critics alike. Netizens are praising the isual effects, intensity and the standout action scenes.

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What does each head of Ravana stands for?

Each head represents a different aspect of human nature- Kama, Krodha, Lobha, Moha, Mada, Matsarya, Manas, Buddhi, Chitta and Ahamkara.

The 10-headed portrayal of Ravana, brilliantly presented by the makers! 🔥 Each head represents a different aspect of human nature Kama, Krodha, Lobha, Moha, Mada, Matsarya, Manas, Buddhi, Chitta and Ahamkara. What brilliant visual storytelling! Nitesh and Yash 🫡 #Ramayana — Daemon Targaryen🗡 (@rogueprince_D) November 5, 2026

Supporters argue that Yash completely outdid himself, bringing depth, menace, and humanity to a complex antagonist rather than a caricatured villain.

Other viewers and critics on social media have pushed back, arguing that the film risks over-glorifying Ravana and that Yash’s magnetic presence overshadows Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama.