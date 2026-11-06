Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Rise of a Legend hit the theatres on November 5, 2026, with a massive opening day of Rs 64.85 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological drama secured the second-biggest opening-day collection in 2026. It remains behind Dhurandhar The Revenge, which recorded a higher opening on the same day.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Box Office Collection Day 1 Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, collected Rs 64.85 crores at the Indian box office on its first day, as per Sacnilk reports. The movie’s India gross collection stood at Rs 77.50 crore on November 5, 2026.

Although the movie was released in multiple languages, major first-day earnings came from the Hindi market. Kannada and Telugu versions led in South India. Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Language-Wise Breakdown The Hindi version led with Rs 47.50 crore from 20,678 shows. Kannada contributed Rs 7.25 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 6 crore. Here is the complete breakdown: Language Day 1 India Net Collection Screens / Shows Hindi Rs 47.50 Cr 20,678 shows Kannada Rs 7.25 Cr 1,197 shows Telugu Rs 6.00 Cr 1,776 shows Tamil Rs 2.60 Cr 950 shows Malayalam Rs 1.50 Cr 600 shows Total Rs 64.85 Cr 25,201 shows ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 1: Is The Age Gap Between Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Accurate For Ram And Sita? What Lies Ahead For Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana? While Ramayana lived up to the hype with a massive opening day, the real test begins now. With a story and plot already known to the audience, the movie has to pass the test of sustaining viewers' interest over the weekend to build a substantial theatrical run.

Its runtime of 195 minutes also makes audience reception and word of mouth particularly important. Another aspect to look for is its performance across regional markets. On its opening day, the Hindi version of Ramayana led the way. But with Yash’s fandom in South India, the contribution from Kannada and Telugu versions will be crucial.

Additionally, Ramayana carries expectations beyond its star cast. The huge visual scale has led to a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crores to satisfy the audience. Critics are also watching how Nitesh Tiwari will interpret the familiar epic and bring its characters and story to life on screen. Ultimately, Ramayana’s success will depend on whether its storytelling touches the Indian audience and matches the scale of its opening. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Rama Vs Yash's Ravana: Which Character Gets The Scene-Stealer Tag? FAQs 1. What is Ramayana's Day 1 box office collection in India? Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. 2. How much did Ramayana earn in Hindi on Day 1? The Hindi version collected Rs 47.50 crore net on November 5, 2026, leading the film's language-wise box office earnings. 3. Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Which film had a bigger opening? Dhurandhar 2 had the bigger opening, collecting Rs 102.55 crore net compared with Ramayana's Rs 64.85 crore.

