Off Campus Season 2 will star Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn in lead roles. The new season adapts the plot of Elle Kennedy’s book The Score (and elements from the wider Briar U universe).

Prime Video continues to expand its lineup of young adult romance dramas, with Off Campus emerging as one of its anticipated adaptations. The streaming platform has officially announced that Off Campus Season 2 will premiere on April 28, 2027.

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It follows the slow-burn, chemistry-heavy relationship between campus player Dean Di Laurent (Stephen)—who usually avoids serious attachments—and Allie (Mika Abdalla), who refuses to be just a fling.

The plot picks up right after Season 1’s cliffhanger, which saw a dramatic bar fight at Malone’s involving Dean and a new rival named Hunter Davenport, following a hookup between Allie and Hunter.

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How did Off Campus Season 1 end? During a hockey game, Garrett attacks Aaron Delaney, the man who assaulted Hannah, resulting in his suspension. Fearing he is becoming like his abusive father, Garrett breaks up with Hannah. An NCAA investigation further costs him his draft eligibility and Briar University its season wins. Meanwhile, Hannah overcomes her writer's block, performs her original song at the campus showcase and wins a paid internship. After watching her performance, Garrett asks for another chance, and the couple reunites.