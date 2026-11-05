Prime Video continues to expand its lineup of young adult romance dramas, with Off Campus emerging as one of its anticipated adaptations. The streaming platform has officially announced that Off Campus Season 2 will premiere on April 28, 2027.
Who stars in Off Campus Season 2?
Off Campus Season 2 will star Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn in lead roles. The new season adapts the plot of Elle Kennedy’s book The Score (and elements from the wider Briar U universe).
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It follows the slow-burn, chemistry-heavy relationship between campus player Dean Di Laurent (Stephen)—who usually avoids serious attachments—and Allie (Mika Abdalla), who refuses to be just a fling.
The plot picks up right after Season 1’s cliffhanger, which saw a dramatic bar fight at Malone’s involving Dean and a new rival named Hunter Davenport, following a hookup between Allie and Hunter.
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How did Off Campus Season 1 end?
During a hockey game, Garrett attacks Aaron Delaney, the man who assaulted Hannah, resulting in his suspension. Fearing he is becoming like his abusive father, Garrett breaks up with Hannah. An NCAA investigation further costs him his draft eligibility and Briar University its season wins.
Meanwhile, Hannah overcomes her writer's block, performs her original song at the campus showcase and wins a paid internship. After watching her performance, Garrett asks for another chance, and the couple reunites.
FAQs
Which book is Off Campus Season 2 based on?
Season 2 primarily adapts The Score (the third book in Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus series), focusing on the romance between Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes.
Who is returning or missing from the cast of Off Campus S2?
Most of the core ensemble returns, though Josh Houston will not return as Justin Cole due to scheduling conflicts.
Who are the main characters and focus of Off Campus Season 2?
The primary romance shifts to Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes, picking up right after the cliffhanger from Season 1. Previous leads like Hannah and Garrett will continue to feature in supporting storylines.