Following the guilty verdicts, Judge Mr Justice Bennathan stated that Brand faces a 'significant custodial term' and remanded him in custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, November 9, 2026

Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault following a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. A jury found the comedian guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

ALSO READ: Russell Brand Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault In London Trial, Faces Sentencing On Monday

Brand, who had pleaded not guilty and remained on bail during the trial, has been remanded into custody until Monday, when he is scheduled to be sentenced. The judge indicated that a custodial sentence was expected.

What Russell Brand does for a living?

Russell Brand has earned money through stand-up comedy, acting, television, radio, book publishing and digital content. In recent years, online broadcasting has also become a major part of his career.

ALSO READ: Comedian And Actor Russell Brand Charged With Rape, Sexual Assaults: UK Police

However, his digital earnings faced a setback when YouTube suspended monetisation on his channels in September 2023 following sexual misconduct allegations.

Brand continues to share content on alternative platforms, although his current online earnings remain unclear.

What is Russell Brand's Net Worth as of 2026?

While his net worth remains estimated around $20 million according to outlets like Celebrity Net Worth via The Economic Times and Hollywood Life, his earning capacity and public profile have faced severe strain following legal troubles and a high-profile criminal trial in London.