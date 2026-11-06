Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has brought the familiar epic to the big screen with grand visuals and magnificent scale. The production team constructed several enormous physical structures, including Ravana's throne, Shurpanakha's chariot and a skeletal model of Jatayu worth crores of rupees.

Director Ramesh Andhale, in an interview with Prabhat Khabar, revealed that the team of Ramayana built more than 150 sets. Some of the sets took months to complete, while other props went through rigorous alterations before making it to the final cut.

Yash as Ravana is already ruling the audiences’ hearts. Ravana appears to be set in a royal setting and a glorious throne costing approximately Rs 1 crore, as per director Ramesh Andhale.

Here are five examples of stunning creations that you did not expect to cost so much.

If you loved Rakul Preet Singh's Shurpanakha's elaborate entry at Rama and Lakshman's hut in Panchavati, then you must know that her gold-plated chariot is more expensive than Ravana’s throne.

The throne was made using fibre and subsequently finished with 24-carat gold leafing.

He also revealed that the throne took almost four months to complete.

The director of the movie revealed its estimated cost to be Rs. 1.5 crore and took almost three months to complete.

What makes the creation particularly noteworthy is its reported cost of ₹1.5 crore, making it more expensive than Ravana's throne. The challenge was to make it operational rather than a stationary structure for the camera.

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3. The production team built a 24-foot skeletal model of Jatayu

Everyone is talking about the Jatayu sequence of the movie. While the visuals are impressive, the construction is even more striking.

The production team made a 24-foot-tall skeletal model of Jatayu to help actors maintain accurate eye-lines and deliver their dialogues more naturally.

The production team has not disclosed the model's construction cost. However, it provides insight into how the art department prepared for scenes involving characters that could not be represented by conventional human-sized stand-ins.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

4. Pushpak Vimana was constructed in four separate sections

If the cost of Ravana’s throne has astonished you, then his mystical flying vehicle, Pushpak Vimana, is another massive creation. The structure is almost 50 feet in diameter.

As it was too large, the team divided the prop into four separate sections. The final construction of the prop was completed in approximately 40 to 50 days, after altering 50-60 designs.

"We didn't want something which looks like, 'How can this fly?' We wanted some kind of science to go into it," the filmmaker explained while discussing the thought process behind its design.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

5. Ravana's jewellery included up to 130 individual pieces

While Ravana’s persona dominates the screen, his elaborate looks deserve a spotlight.

In an interview with NDTV, Tarang Arora, creative head of House of Amrapali, revealed that the team created 13 jewellery looks for Ravana, each comprising approximately eight to 10 pieces. This translates to between 104 and 130 individual ornaments, with each complete look weighing around 6-7 kg.